Meghan Markle Gives Fans a Glimpse Into Her 44th Birthday Celebrations with Prince Harry: 'Beautiful 24 Hours’

Meghan Markle celebrated her 44th birthday on August 4, surrounded by her husband and friends. The Suits alum allowed her fans to get a glimpse of her party by dropping the pictures on her social media.

In the heartfelt post released by her, the Duchess of Sussex went on to thank Prince Harry for his thoughtful planning, as well as showed gratitude to the fans who showered their love on her.

Advertisement

Before the mother of two’s gratitude-filled post, Markle received some kind messages from her close friends in the industry.

The Duchess’s co-star, Abigail Spencer, shared a picture of herself and the former actress on social media, and in the caption, she wrote, “As glorious as the day I met you. Champagne in human form. A creature unlike any other. Thank you for being a sister in this life and beyond. Words can’t capture. From the rooftops. So grateful for your life, @meghan. Thanks for saving mine.”

Moreover, Kelly McKee Zajfen and Tracy Robbins also wished Meghan a happy birthday on social media.

Meghan Markle’s birthday post

In the post shared by Markle on her Instagram, the Duchess is seen making a wish by blowing candles on her cake. The mom of two, dressed in a white outfit, is seated in the center and surrounded by her friends.

Advertisement

In the caption, the former actress wrote, “Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special.” She further added, “To those of you I don’t know but who send love every day—thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it.”

Markle also gave a shoutout to the dinner place, as she mentioned, “And just to get a little foodie on you… this dinner last night at @funke_la with the culinary mastery of @evanfunke and his team is in the top five meals of my life. Extraordinary. Thank you for a standout dining experience.”

On the work front, Markle last appeared in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. While there have been reports of the show returning for season 2, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s USD 100 million deal with Netflix is set to come to an end.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is the Royal Family Reluctant to Reconcile With Meghan Markle? Palace Insider Reveals Reasons