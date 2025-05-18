Is Chrissy Teigen Joining Meghan Markle on Season 2 of Netflix's With Love, Meghan? Here's What to Know

Chrissy Teigen will be featured in the second season of Meghan Markle's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. PEOPLE confirmed the news after it was first reported by the Daily Mail. The new season of the lifestyle series will premiere this fall.

Teigen is known as a model, cookbook author, and host of the podcast Self-Conscious. She joins the Duchess of Sussex for the upcoming season, which Meghan describes as a 'love letter' to the things she cares about most.

Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen was among the first to receive a jar of jam from Meghan's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, earlier in 2024. At the time, Teigen praised the product, saying it "might have been one of the best bites we've had all year." Meghan later renamed the brand to As Ever, which launched its first collection of food products earlier this year. The collection sold out on its debut day.

Season 2 of With Love, Meghan has already been filmed and will include a new group of Meghan's friends and collaborators. Michael Steed, who directed the first season, also returns for the second season. Meghan told PEOPLE that the show is about "doing what you can do, and doing it with love."

Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, will also appear in the new season. Meghan revealed the news during her appearance at the TIME100 Summit on April 23 in New York City. "We love José so much," she said. "Having him on the show…we haven't revealed everything about season two, and that'll come through later."

Advertisement

Season 1 of With Love, Meghan debuted on Netflix on March 4 and quickly gained popularity. It climbed to number seven on Netflix's Top 10 shows chart in the U.K. and number ten in the U.S. Meghan hosted several well-known guests in season one, including Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer, and chef Alice Waters. She also connected with chefs and entrepreneurs such as Roy Choi.

"I've been really lucky. We have a great, great lineup," Meghan said about the new season. With Love, Meghan remains her first solo project for Netflix and continues to showcase the people, places, and ideas she loves most.

ALSO READ: John Legend Supports His Wife Chrissy Teigen In Her Sobriety Journey: ‘Always Proud Of You’