One Piece Live-Action Season 2: All Locations the Straw Hat Pirates Might Visit
Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece is set to return for its second season in late 2025, promising fans an exciting continuation of the Straw Hat Pirates’ journey. With new story arcs and iconic locations, this season will bring the Grand Line to life like never before.
Loguetown
Season 2 will begin in Loguetown, the birthplace and execution site of the legendary Pirate King, Gol D. Roger. This historic town sets the stage for new challenges as the Straw Hats face Marine Captain Smoker, who wields the powers of the Smoke-Smoke Fruit, and Tashigi, a Marine swordswoman connected to Zoro’s past. The tension rises as Buggy and Alvida return to seek revenge on Luffy for their earlier defeats.
Reverse Mountain
As the Straw Hats enter the Grand Line, they must navigate the perilous Reverse Mountain. Here, they encounter Laboon, a massive whale with a heartbreaking connection to a long-lost pirate crew. They also meet Crocus, a former doctor of the Roger Pirates, who offers guidance about the dangers of the Grand Line.
Whiskey Peak
Whiskey Peak introduces the Straw Hats to Baroque Works, a shadowy criminal organization. The crew faces members such as Mr. 5 and Miss Valentine, with Zoro taking center stage in thrilling combat. This arc sets the foundation for a larger conflict with Sir Crocodile, the enigmatic leader of Baroque Works.
Little Garden
On Little Garden, the crew explores a prehistoric island ruled by two giant warriors, Dorry and Brogy, locked in an eternal duel. The giants’ culture and the island’s unique challenges add depth to the story. Baroque Works agents, including Mr. 3 and Miss Goldenweek, create further obstacles for the crew.
Drum Island
The snowy Drum Island brings emotional depth as the crew seeks a cure for Nami’s illness. They meet Tony Tony Chopper, a reindeer-human hybrid with extraordinary medical skills. Chopper’s tragic backstory unfolds as the crew confronts Wapol, the tyrannical former king of the island.
Season 2 of One Piece live-action promises to capture the essence of these beloved arcs, combining breathtaking visuals with heartfelt storytelling. Fans can look forward to another thrilling adventure as the Straw Hats continue their quest for the One Piece.
