Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Trailer: Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin Return to Solve New Mystery

Only Murders in the Building has returned with a new season. The popular trio of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short will reprise their characters and investigate a new list of suspects, as yet another murder takes place in the Arconia.

Following the hit fourth season, at the end of which Lester is found dead in the building’s fountain, the podcasters will return to their jobs of recording evidence and connecting the dots to find who is responsible for the death of the doorman.

As the dark secrets of the building will unfold in the new season, so will the personal lives of Mabel, Charles, and the newly-married Oliver, who will navigate through the problems and long distance.

What is the trailer of Only Murders in the Building season 5 about?

The trailer opens with Mabel, Charles, and Oliver getting together to discuss the death of Lester, who was found lying in the fountain on the wedding day of Oliver and Loretta, sending waves of shock through the trio. Gomez’s character states to the men that the police have declared the doorman’s passing away to be “accidental.”

Further in the preview, it is revealed that Lester was paid a visit by a mobster with his five brothers.

For the plot of the upcoming season, the official synopsis reads, “After Lester dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond—where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia.”

It further mentions, “The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them—one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”

Meanwhile, Gomez, Short, and Martin are joined by faces new and old, which include Meryl Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton, Bobby Cannavale, Coluca, Beanie Feldstein, Jermaine Fowler, Keegan-Michael Key, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Téa Leoni, Logan Lerman, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Christoph Waltz, Dianne Wiest and Renée Zellweger, among others.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 will be out on September 9, on Hulu.

