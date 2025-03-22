Sabrina Carpenter Is Close to Tying Taylor Swift’s Major Chart Record; Here's Everything You Need to Know
Sabrina Carpenter closes in on Taylor Swift's chart record with most recent No. 1 hits. Read on to know the details.
Sabrina Carpenter is on the verge of achieving a major music milestone, coming within inches of a record held by Taylor Swift. The Short n’ Sweet singer is set to secure another chart-topping hit this week.
Carpenter’s 2024 album, Short n' Sweet, has just landed its fourth No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart, putting her in close competition with Swift, whose 2014 album 1989 produced five No. 1 hits. If Carpenter ties Swift’s record, she will join the ranks of Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, and Lady Gaga—some of the only artists to have reached or come close to this achievement.
Her previous chart-topping hits—Taste, Please Please Please, and Espresso—have already led the way. Now, Bed Chem joins the lineup, bringing Carpenter even closer to matching Swift’s 1989 milestone.
At 25, Carpenter is not only dominating the charts but also making waves with her live performances. She previously served as a supporting act for Swift’s Eras Tour. In New Orleans last October, Swift, dressed in a bright orange dress, made a special change to her setlist to perform a rendition of Espresso in honor of Carpenter.
Expressing her admiration for Carpenter’s success, Swift said, "I love my friend, and I'm just so proud of Sabrina and the year she's had."
During the show, the Karma singer called Carpenter mid-performance, sharing how the stadium full of fans had sung along to every lyric of Espresso. In an exciting twist, Swift then invited Carpenter onstage for a spontaneous duet, igniting thunderous applause both in the arena and online, sending fans into a frenzy.
With her latest chart triumph, Sabrina Carpenter’s meteoric rise to stardom continues, and Taylor Swift’s long-held record may soon have company.
