Find Out Why Rachel Zegler Left Gal Gadot Out of Her Snow White Tribute Post

Rachel Zegler recently took to social media to celebrate her time on the Disney movie set. In her tribute to Snow White, the lead actress did not mention or include a picture of her co-star, Gal Gadot.

Sharing her emotions on Instagram on Friday, Zegler posted a carousel of images featuring herself, the crew members, and the production team.

Calling Snow White a “life-changing” experience, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress reflected on how she grew up while filming the movie.

While Rachel Zegler shared many smiling moments with the cast and crew in her post, one notable absence stood out—Gal Gadot.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actress seemingly left Gadot out of her upload, following recent reports suggesting that the two were "not friends" and had differing views.

According to sources, Zegler and Gadot reportedly clashed over their political opinions while filming the Disney movie.

Last week, an insider told PEOPLE that Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler have "nothing in common," citing their age difference and opposing political views.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began, Zegler has actively supported the "Free Palestine" movement on social media. Meanwhile, Gadot, who is from Israel, has consistently voiced her support for her country.

Following Hamas' attack on Israel, the Heart of Stone actress posted on Instagram, stating, "I stand with Israel; you should too."

Advertisement

Snow White also stars Andrew Burnap, Martin Klebba, Ansu Kabia, and other talented actors.