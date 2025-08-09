The White Lotus Star Sam Nivola Reacts to ‘Nepo Baby’ Label, Says ‘I Feel Proud That…’

Sam Nivola amazed the audience with his brilliant performance in The White Lotus season 3. The actor is the son of the popular actors Alessandro Nivola and the British actress Emily Mortimer and hence is often labelled as a nepo kid. However, the young star revealed that he is proud of bagging an important role in the HBO show, all by himself.

Advertisement

Nivola portrayed the role of Lochlan Ratliff, alongside some of the veteran actors, such as Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Michelle Monaghan.

Sam Nivola on being tagged a nepo baby

In conversation with Variety, the actor talked about the nepotism and about being tagged as a nepo baby. Nivola stated, “Other than my genes, I don’t think I can attribute much of my success to my parents. I feel proud that I’ve done it for myself, and sometimes in spite of them."

He added, “[With my first role] I didn’t get my dad’s agent to call up so-and-so. I did it by myself. I didn’t want to give anyone an excuse to be able to say that anything I’ve achieved has been because of anyone other than me. And I’m proud of that."

Speaking of his popular parents, the actor claimed that they were upset by the news of him dropping out of the college to pursue acting. Sam explained, “My parents were upset. It totally scared them, which is understandable. I wasn’t happy at the time because I couldn’t dedicate everything in me to acting. And I have problems with authority figures."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, though Nivola grew up in the spotlight, he wasn’t ready for the fame that presented itself to him after his The White Lotus performance.

The actor said, “When The White Lotus was at its peak, I literally couldn’t walk down the street in Brooklyn—my hometown—without being swarmed."

All seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream on HBO.

ALSO READ: White Lotus Season 3: Sam Nivola Discusses His Character’s ‘Traumatic Memory’ in Finale: ‘I Don’t Think Lochlan Grows…’