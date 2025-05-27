The Young and the Restless May 26 Episode Recap: What Did Kyle and Audra Talk About at the Jazz Lounge? Find Out

In the May 26 episode of The Young and the Restless, Claire and Nikki talk about the funny moments from the workday with Kyle, but this conversation soon turns serious after Kyle mentions that he would be meeting with Audra.

Their meeting was about a mysterious business proposal. Clated asks if she could join them, but her beau states that it would be beneficial if he went alone.

What did Kyle and Audra talk about?

In the Jazz lounge, after Holden leaves, Kyle shows up and meets Audra. Coming straight to the business, she proposes a marketing battle between Vibrante and Jabot while leaning into their Glissade history and pitching a campaign that consists of influencer drama and fake message leaks.

He was aware that this plan was more beneficial for Audra than for him. After their chat is over. Kyle reveals to Cloare that she had pitched a huge idea, and although it was unethical, he was not willing to lose against her.

Phyllis pushes Amanda to arrange a meeting with Dumas

At the Crimson Lights, Amada calls Dumas, mentioning that the Winters family wants a meeting. After overgearing this, Phyllis pretends to bump into her and starts pushing Amada for a meeting with Dumas.

Amada reminds that Dumas was not interested, but despite this, Phyllis keeps on pushing and talks about her pitch about Dumas planning to take over Chancellor, and them running it together with Amada being a top executive.

Once Billy and Sally enter the scene, Phyllis goes off, accusing the two of betraying her and stating that they will regret underestimating her. Phyllis mocks Sally's dynamic with Adam and Nick.

Sally responds by saying that Phyllis had steam to blow off. Before walking away, Phyllis stated that she would blow everyone out of the water.

In the episode, Billy questions Amada if Phyllis was up to something. To this, Amanda answers by saying that they will all have to wait and watch.

