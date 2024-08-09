Throwback: When Justin Bieber Allegedly Texted Selena Gomez 'I Love You' Hours Before His Wedding With Hailey Bieber

The year 2018 saw Justin Bieber break the hearts of many, including Selena Gomez his long-time girlfriend as he announced his wedding to Hailey Baldwin. The announcement came just eight weeks after parting ways with Selena making fans very surprised and sad. Jelena could not make it work despite having been on and off since 2010. In 2018, they decided to end it finally, after several attempts.

It was amazing for the fans when Justin moved on so quickly; however, some talks circulated about how he truly felt. DeuxMoi, a celebrity gossip page on Instagram claims that Justin might be regretting getting married to Hailey. He allegedly sent texts to Selena less than a day before his wedding, which included his I love you. But Selena dismissed them.

Some fans believe that Selena hinted at this in her song Ring released in 2020 though these rumors are baseless. One of the lines says, “Yeah, I received your message. All 23.” This implies she got some kind of a message possibly from Justin. Nothing is known for certain however about this piece of information.

These days Justin is happily married to Hailey Baldwin while Selena seems to be enjoying her single life and hanging out with friends like Nicola Peltz and Taylor Swift. As they say, all’s well that ends well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: “Stop posting your girlfriend”: When Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had Instagram show down and fans supported Calm Down singer