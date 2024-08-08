When Justin Bieber Accused Selena Gomez of Cheating with Zayn Malik in an IG Comment

In a notable throwback incident, Justin Bieber, while dating Hailey Bieber and having recently broken up with Selena Gomez, still had lingering tension with her. Their on-again, off-again relationship was well-known, but things took a dramatic turn when Justin accused Selena of cheating with ex-One Direction singer Zayn Malik in an old Instagram comment feud. This controversy erupted after a public spat between Bieber and his wife Hailey on Instagram, leading to a highly watched exchange of comments.

The incident intensified when Hailey faced a wave of online backlash. Selena Gomez took a swipe at Justin Bieber, prompting him to respond with a harsh comment: "It’s funny to see people that used me for attention, and still try to point fingers this way." Selena didn't stay quiet and retorted, "The ones who cheated multiple times are the ones pointing fingers." In response, Justin made a shocking accusation, claiming, "I cheated... Oh, I forgot about you and Zayn?" This declaration left many stunned.

According to media reports, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez announced their relationship in 2010, and they have been together for almost 8 years. They even considered getting married and starting their own family before their first breakup. But as we all know, this dream never saw the light. However, their relationship continued until 2018, when they finally parted ways, with Justin marrying Hailey Bieber and Selena staying single. Selena Gomez is now in a relationship with Benny Blanco.

However, there have been a lot of speculations and rumors about Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik. During an interview with ExtraTV, when the interviewer mentioned to the songstress that One Direction was there on set before she arrived, she expressed her disappointment in not getting to meet them. When the interviewer further asked Selena to choose one of the band members to kiss hypothetically, she took Zayn’s name while blushing.

Not only this time, during another interview in 2015 with InStyle Magazine, when Selena was asked to share her views on dating Zayn, Gomez said, "If he asked me out on a date, I'd be seen with him. Just kidding, but not kidding." However, at that time, Zayn was dating Gigi Hadid. Even though they have now parted ways, they share a daughter together.

Before Selena settled with Benny Blanco, there was a new splash of rumors about the songstress and Zayn Malik’s dating reports. It seems their teenage dreams never got fulfilled. Well, what are your thoughts about this whole fiasco with Justin, Selena, and Zayn? Let us know in the comments.

