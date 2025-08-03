Tom Holland Reflects on Importance of ‘Setting Boundaries’ Amid Pile of Projects: ‘Really Blessed’

Tom Holland has a number of projects lined up in the coming months. Amid shifting from one film to another, the actor opened up about the importance of setting boundaries. In conversation with British GQ, Holland claimed that he cannot be in every movie and hence has been mindful of overworking.

While being the new face of the Prada Paradigme fragrance, the actor stated that he feels “really blessed to be at a point in my career where I can take time off, reset, and come back ready to go.”

Tom Holland on avoiding burnout

Tom Holland, while in an interview with the media portal, reflected on the importance of setting boundaries in the work industry. The actor said, “You can't be in every movie, and you can't do your best work when you're burnt out. What I've learned is that it's important to set boundaries—to be mindful about overworking.”

In recent years, the Uncharted star had also opened up about his mental health. In 2022, the actor shared that he had taken a break from acting and social media and had quit drinking to keep himself fit. In June 2023, Holland went on to talk about stepping away from the camera after having a difficult time shooting the Apple TV series, The Crowded Room.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Marvel star told GQ, “I've got a slightly busy year next year.” He added, “I'll probably take a bit more time off in 2027. We'll see.”

Tom Holland’s upcoming projects

As for the upcoming projects, the actor has got his plate full. Holland is set to return as Spider-Man in the new movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actor will be joined by Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Moreover, the movie star will also appear in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Both the films are highly anticipated by the fans.

While the teasers of the films are out, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31, 2026, while The Odyssey is scheduled for July 17, 2026.

