Tyne Daly Explains Why She Wasn’t Invited to Tim Daly and Téa Leoni’s Private New York Wedding

Actress Tyne Daly recently opened up about why she wasn’t part of her brother Tim Daly’s intimate wedding to longtime partner and Madam Secretary co-star Téa Leoni. Tim tied the knot with Leoni in a small ceremony in New York on July 12, but Tyne was not among the guests.

Small and exclusive wedding ceremony

Speaking to PEOPLE during the TV Academy’s inaugural Televerse Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 16, Tyne described the wedding as “very exclusive, very, very private.” She added that the ceremony took place at Tim and Leoni’s “beautiful apartment in New York.” Tyne confirmed that the couple plans to host a larger celebration later to include more loved ones.

Explaining her absence, Tyne said, “They only had people that they gave birth to or people who gave birth to them,” implying that the wedding guests were limited to the couple’s parents and children.

Here’s what Tyne Daly is planning for Téa Leoni

Despite missing the ceremony, Tyne revealed she will see the newlyweds soon. She is also preparing a Christmas present for Leoni. While speaking with PEOPLE, Tyne was joined by Amy Brenneman, her former co-star from Judging Amy, who confirmed that Tyne has been knitting something special for Leoni. “It’s a secret. I can’t tell you what the present is. Nobody likes surprises anymore,” Tyne said.

Following the nuptials, a guest shared a photo online showing Leoni with her small bouquet of white flowers, posing alongside her 26-year-old daughter West Duchovny, whom she shares with ex David Duchovny.

Tyne Daly and Amy Brenneman reunite

During the Televerse Festival, Tyne and Brenneman also reflected on reuniting for their conversation after several years apart. Tyne admitted that over the two decades since Judging Amy ended in 2005, they had not been proactive about keeping in touch. “You make all these promises, and then life happens,” Tyne said. “She was busy having babies during the show. I was having babies during my show. We've drifted apart.”

Brenneman quickly added that reconnecting was easy. “It takes about two seconds” to pick up their friendship again, she said.

