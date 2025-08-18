50-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio and 27-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti share Kiss on Yacht Getaway in Spain

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti were spotted enjoying a romantic yacht trip in Spain. The Oscar-winning actor, 50, and the Italian model, 27, were photographed sharing a kiss while relaxing off the coast of Formentera on Friday, August 15, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The couple lounged on the yacht, swam in the Mediterranean Sea, and spent time mingling with a larger group on board. At one point, Ceretti placed her hand on DiCaprio’s back as they walked up the stairs together. She wore an animal-print bikini, while DiCaprio kept it casual in black swim trunks. The two also wore goggles while taking a dip in the water.

A rare public glimpse of their romance

Though the couple has been linked since August 2023, public sightings of them together have been rare. Their yacht outing in Formentera gave fans a closer look at their relationship, which has largely remained private.

Traveling and spending time on yachts seems to be a shared pastime for the pair. This summer, DiCaprio and Ceretti were seen attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding celebrations in Venice. On June 26, they were photographed leaving the Gritti Palace Hotel before the wedding welcome party. DiCaprio opted for a dark suit and cap, while Ceretti wore a long neutral dress with stitching details, a chic updo, and carried a nude clutch bag.

What has Vittoria Ceretti said about dating Leonardo DiCaprio?

Earlier this year, Ceretti spoke about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time in an interview with Vogue France. While she avoided naming him directly, the magazine referred to him as a “very, very famous actor.”

The model shared that they first met in Milan but chose not to go into details. She also opened up about the challenges of being in a high-profile relationship. “As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of', or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying,” she told Vogue France.

Vittoria Ceretti added that the public labels can feel restrictive. “Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So, it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you.”

Despite the attention, Ceretti said dating someone as famous as DiCaprio is “something you learn.” She shared, “If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence."

