Stanley Tucci Reveals Which Character from The Devil Wears Prada Is Most Like Him in Real Life

It is a well-known fact that actors sometimes get to play characters that closely resemble who they are in real life. It seems that Stanley Tucci has also played a role in the past that was “most like” him onscreen—none other than Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada.

The veteran star revealed this information when he appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. During the interview, guest host Kal Penn asked him, “Which of your characters is most like you in real life?”

Tucci did not hesitate before naming Nigel from the iconic 2000s film. He also shared the reason behind his choice.

The actor explained that his character in The Devil Wears Prada is “stylish, and he can be a bit caustic. But he's got a good heart.” Then, with a subtle smirk, Tucci added that he believes he has “a good heart.”

This revelation from the veteran actor may have come as a surprise to his fans, as he has played many beloved roles over the years that have resonated with audiences. However, his answer was far from disappointing, as Nigel remains a fan-favorite character from the 2006 film.

In addition to Tucci, the project also featured Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Adrian Grenier, Simon Baker, Gisele Bündchen, and many more.

Fans now have even more reason to celebrate, as a sequel to the film may be on the horizon. Puck magazine recently reported that a second installment of The Devil Wears Prada is in the early stages of development at Disney.

Additionally, industry insiders have confirmed to Deadline that a sequel is in the works. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.