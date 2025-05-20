Emilie Kiser’s Last Family Photos with Late 3-Year-Old Son Trigg Leave Internet in Mourning; See PICs

Trigger Warning: Mention of death.

TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser's 3-year-old son, Trigg, had passed away recently after a pool accident. Trigg's death has been met with an outpouring of grief and sympathy on social media.

Supporters and fans have gone through Emilie's old family photos, many of which show her great love for her kids. Following the tragedy, TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) users have been sending condolences. Many of them said they were emotionally impacted by the tragedy, even though they didn't know the family in person.

They shared how they had been waiting eagerly for news, praying for good news, and their shock when they heard of Trigg's passing. Messages shared the sadness of losing such a young life and conveyed sympathy for Emilie and her family in their loss.

One follower commented on Kiser's Instagram, "I have never been more heartbroken for someone I’ve never met— you’re in our thoughts and prayers. stay strong."

Another added, "I watched him live the happiest, fullest life filled with endless love and amazing parents. Heartbroken, my heart and prayers with you forever."

Kiser is in grief after her 3-year-old son, Trigg, passed away six days after suffering a heartbreaking drowning accident. The toddler was discovered lifeless in the family backyard pool on May 12 and died on May 18, as the Chandler Police Department in Arizona confirmed.

After the accident, Trigg was taken to Chandler Regional Medical Center and subsequently moved to Phoenix Children's Hospital in critical condition. Despite receiving intense treatment, he could not recover from his injuries. His death was also confirmed by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police officials expressed their sympathy to the Kiser family during what they said was a deeply trying period. Authorities said that the investigation into the accident is ongoing, and no other information is being released in a bid to maintain the family's privacy.

"I’ve been carrying such a heavy heart all week, hoping the rumors weren’t true. Literally checking TikTok every day to hear an update about little Trigg. I literally cannot imagine how Emilie must be feeling right now. My heart is aching for her," one follower shared on X.

Emilie Kiser, 26, became popular on TikTok with her relatable content based on daily life, such as home routines and "Get Ready With Me" videos. She recently relocated to Arizona with her husband, Brady, and often posted about life in her family online, commonly including her son, Trigg, in her posts.

