Why Is Sean Diddy Combs Upset As Luigi Mangione Gains Popularity Among Inmates In Brooklyn Prison?
Sean Diddy Combs is reportedly throwing “tantrums” as his new inmate, Luigi Mangione, steals the spotlight in Brooklyn prison. What did the latter do to be “loved” by the prisoners?
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault and rape.
Luigi Mangione is reportedly revered as a “hero” by his fellow inmates at Brooklyn prison, much to Sean Diddy Combs’ dislike. Deeply upset over this development, the disgraced music mogul reportedly started throwing tantrums to regain the spotlight.
“Diddy has been throwing tantrums over the fact that Luigi is getting all of the attention in prison and is being revered as a hero after literally murdering someone on camera,” a source told Express US.
Mangione was arrested on January 9 for murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. He has been charged with multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism, but he has pleaded not guilty in New York state court.
The source further added that the newly incarcerated Mangione was being “loved” by the prisoners, especially when they were exchanging stories. The inmates allegedly started sharing stories of losing their loved ones due to poor medical care.
Reportedly, Mangione and Diddy share a legal team, and their respective attorneys are married to one another. Despite the commonality, the inmates never spent time or had a conversation with each other. The disgraced rapper is currently awaiting a criminal trial on his sex trafficking charges. The trial for the slew of sexual harassment cases against him is yet to take place.
