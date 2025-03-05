Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Jack Abbott Expose a Jabot Spy and End His Feud with Victor Newman?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, March 5, tease a dramatic day in Genoa City. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will be furious over a leak at Jabot, while Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will refuse to call a truce. Meanwhile, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) will take the opportunity to push Adam Newman’s (Mark Grossman) buttons once again. Let’s break down all the action ahead.

Jack will uncover a breach at Jabot and will likely have a strong suspicion about who’s behind it. As he digs deeper, he may confront Victor, accusing him of planting spies in his company. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) will try to mediate, urging both men to put aside their differences, but it’s unlikely they’ll back down.

Victor still holds a grudge against Jack for what happened in the GCAC suite with Nikki and isn’t one to easily forgive and forget. The ongoing rivalry between these two powerhouses will only intensify as Jack demands answers and Victor refuses to admit any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Billy will cross paths with Adam at the coffeehouse, where Adam will be enjoying Chelsea Lawson’s (Melissa Claire Egan) company. Seeing them together, Billy might assume they’ve rekindled their relationship and stir up trouble. He may accuse Adam of manipulating Chelsea, but she will likely defend herself and insist she makes her own decisions.

Adam, in turn, will question Billy’s true motives, especially regarding his new business venture. While Billy will insist his focus is on the future, Adam won’t be convinced. There have been hints that Billy still harbors resentment and could be plotting against both Adam and Victor.

As tensions rise, Jack’s pursuit of the Jabot mole and Victor’s refusal to negotiate will keep fans on the edge of their seats. Meanwhile, Billy’s intentions remain uncertain—could he be preparing a move against the Newmans? The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest more twists ahead, so stay tuned for the drama unfolding in Genoa City.