INTERVIEW: Sakshi Tanwar on Dial 100, 24 and more: ‘Manoj Bajpayee was my first director in college days’

Sakshi Tanwar is gearing up for the release of the thriller, Dial 100 featuring Manoj Bajpayee, and Neena Gupta among others, on Zee 5 soon. The actress informs that she had been trying to collaborate with producer Siddharth P Malhotra for a while now and things have finally fallen in place with Dial 100. “Things never worked out, but this time, he asked me for a small commitment of Dial 100. He told me the premise, cast and I was already convinced that I want to do it. Rensil sir (director, Rensil D’Silva) was directing it and it was great because the two of us had already worked on 24,” Sakshi shares.

She further adds that working with Manoj Bajpayee was a delightful experience and hoped that she had more screen time with the actor. “Very few know that Manoj was my first director in college, around 30 years back. He is so sincere about his work, character and everything else. You never see Manoj Bajpayee on screen, all you see is the character. It was an A++ experience.”

Sakshi has seen the best of all worlds – be it Television, OTT or Feature Films and she considers herself extremely fortunate. “I was a part of daily soaps at the peak of the television medium, Dangal is like the best film ever and I was fortunate to be a part of it. Now, on OTT too, there is so much to explore. There is no category for an actor, you just do what you want to. It’s so liberating and I couldn’t have asked for more,” she smiles, adding further that she is shooting for a Netflix series called Mai, which is produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma at the moment.

Sakshi was a part of the acclaimed TV series, 24. When asked, if the show was more palatable for the digital world, Sakshi signs off, “May be since it catered to a niche audience, it would have possibly done better on OTT. It was new for the television audience. Also, TV is more of a daily feed and 24 would come on a weekly basis. So people might lose the connect. On OTT, you have the choice of watching the whole thing together. It’s more convenient to the user.”

