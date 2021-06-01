INTERVIEW: The way Siddharth Shukla portrayed broken lover is beyond beautiful, says Amaal Mallik

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, music composer, Amaal Mallik opens up about creating a romantic song for Siddharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in Broken But Beautiful 3. Read details

Just days before the release of Broken But Beautiful 3, the team of the web show unveiled their love anthem, Kya Kiya Hai Tune, composed by Amaal Mallik, a duet sung by his brother, Armaan with Palak Mucchal. It’s picturised on the two leads of the show, Siddharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, speaking about the composition, Amaal Mallik said, “I prepared a direction for this song, once I heard the character story. This song is about innocence of new found love and encapsulates the feeling of freshness coupled with apprehensions.”

He goes ahead to inform that they went ahead with a pop approach for the song to make it sound fresh and breezy. Ask him about blending the song with image of the actors featuring in it and he responded, “It isn’t about the actor, it’s about the characters. Some characters are easier to relate to and some aren’t.” He also shared his experience of composing for Siddharth Shukla, who has great fan following on the digital world. “This man has done such an incredible work on the show. The way he portrayed a broken lover is beyond beautiful. He has a beautiful screen presence and it has been great creating music for him,” he smiled.

The composer has been vocal about been inclined towards composing original score for all the albums he is associated with. He also insists that there is nothing better than composing the entire music album rather than working in isolation for a song or two. “Doing a solo composer album is an experience in itself, you live the story and get involved because it’s your baby. But, I am a firm believer that one song in any film can change the way a listener perceives music. I don’t plan on disparity between my two approaches.”

He signs off promising a lot of music in Hindi films in the days to come. “I love creating music and would keep doing it with all my heart,” he concluded.

