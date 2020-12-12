Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, or Lisa? Pick your top animated movies & we’ll reveal which Blackpink member you are

Pick your favourite animated movies and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member matches your style. Scroll down to take the quiz and find out!

It’s taken just four years for Blackpink to become one of the biggest girl bands in the world, with members Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa continuing to smash new records and forge new ground. They were the first K-pop girl group to play at Coachella and to reach 1 billion YouTube views—now they’re the most-subscribed-to music group on the platform, and in 2019, they broke three Guinness World Records with the single “Kill This Love,” which has had more than 312 million plays on Spotify and over 824 million YouTube views, a mere fraction of the quartet’s billions of streams, downloads, views, and followers.

That same year they also undertook the most financially successful concert tour by a Korean female group. They’re front-row fixtures at runway shows and the faces of mega brands, including Chanel, Puma, Louis Vuitton, and Dior. And all this with just a handful of songs in their repertoire. In short, they’ve slayed the music industry ever since they made their debut. If you’re wondering which BLACKPINK member matches your personality, pick your favourite animated movies and find out!

