Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Seunghan leaves RIIZE, BTS’ Jimin scammed for 100M KRW, Taeil's contract terminated, more

This week the world of K-pop witnessed a shocking moment as Seunghan who was supposed to return to RIIZE, suddenly left the group permanently. Meanwhile, ex-NCT member Taeil, who is currently under investigation for sexual crimes, his contract has been terminated by SM Entertainment. Continue to read on for more breaking news.

Seunghan permanently parts ways with RIIZE

In a shocking turn of events, Seunghan has left RIIZE permanently. A week ago, SM Entertainment announced that he was set to return to group activities starting this November. With this, the K-pop idol was set to conclude his 10-month-long hiatus, which he went on to do after being embroiled in controversies due to alleged pre-debut activities.

While fans were happy, many netizens didn’t see the news in a welcoming way. Two days after the announcement, it was revealed that Seunghan had decided to part ways with RIIZE permanently. In his farewell letter, he mentioned that due to malicious comments, his group and agency had been damaged, and he took the decision based on that. However, his fans are still protesting to bring him back.

BTS’ Jimin fooled by comedian Lee Jin Ho for 100 million KRW

In another shocking news, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that BTS’ Jimin is one of the victims of Lee Jin Ho, a comedian known for Knowing Bros. He recently admitted that he had been addicted to illegal online gambling and went into grave debt after borrowing money from several celebrities.

Advertisement

It was reported that back in 2022, Jimin also lent him an estimated 100 million KRW after he asked him for an urgent need and promised to give it back within a week. However, soon the K-pop idol realized that he had no intention of giving it back and asked him to ‘repay within 10 years.’

Meanwhile, since he lent the money with a promissory note, he will not have to pay any tax fine and it is considered a loan, according to gift law in South Korea.

SM Entertainment terminates Taeil’s contract

Amid the ongoing investigation of his quasi-rape allegations, Taeil is permanently removed from SM Entertainment. He was removed from NCT and its sub-unit NCT 127 back in September. On October 16, the agency announced that his contract will them had been terminated.

“Taeil is currently under investigation by the prosecution for criminal charges, which falls under justifiable reason for the termination of the exclusive contract. Of course, trust in him as an artist cannot be continued, and it was decided upon discussion with Taeil himself that the contract would be terminated.”, the agency wrote in their statement.

Advertisement

BTS’ Jin announces first solo album Happy and confirms Red Velvet’s Wendy’s feature

In other news, there are some good announcements for ARMYs. Recently, BTS’ Jin unveiled that his first solo album Happy is set to release on November 15. Pre-release tracks will start arriving on October 25. It was also confirmed that Red Velvet’s main vocalist Wendy is featuring one of the songs included in this album. Happy will have a total of six tracks infused with band sound.

Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo embroiled in ‘Hyeri hate’ controversy

Recently, some netizens found out that Jeon Jong Seo, who has been known to be a good friend of Han So Hee, was following a private account on Instagram. It caught their attention when they noticed that this account was leaving malicious comments on Hyeri’s posts, Ryu Jun Yeol’s ex before Han So Hee, and with whom she was caught in a social-media row.

Advertisement

In addition, people also found out that this private Instagram account has a profile picture and posts similar to the My Name actress’ previous updates.

Many speculated that this account belonged to none other than Han So Hee herself. However, her agency was quick to shut down the rumors saying that she didn’t have any private account apart from her official one. Later, she also announced that take legal action against such rumormongers.

Love in the Big City faces backlash from conservative groups

In other news, Nam Yoon Su and Jin Ho Eun’s upcoming BL drama Love in the Big City is being called for cancellation ahead of its October 21 premiere. Many conservative groups have been protesting saying that this drama is ‘promoting and glamorizing homosexuality’. They claimed that such stories ‘will cause mental and physical harm to their children.’ However, the writer Park Sang Young, who also penned the original novel is persistent about the release.

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA DUI case: Anti-fans send funeral wreaths to HYBE demanding removal from group; ARMYs counter with support