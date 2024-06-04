Kim Ji Won’s net worth: Know Queen of Tears star’s estimated wealth

Kim Ji Won has been in the K-drama industry for over a decade now and has left her mark as a talented actress with her roles in hit dramas like Queen of Tears, Fight for My Way and My Liberation Notes. Her latest drama Queen of Tears skyrocketed her popularity even more. Many fans are curious about Kim Ji Won’s net worth as the actress earned many advertisement deals and much more.

With the popularity of Queen of Tears, Kim Ji Won has become one of the most followed South Korean actresses on Instagram. Also, she received a lot of praise and appreciation from viewers for her portrayal in the series. Her co-actor Kim Soo Hyun is the richest K-drama actor currently.

Kim Ji Won’s net worth

According to reports, Kim Ji Won’s net worth in 2024 is approximately 5 million USD, which is 41 crores. After Queen of Tears gained popularity, Kim Ji Won achieved many endorsement opportunities which added another 2 million USD to her worth. In 2020, her net worth stood at 1-2 million USD.

It is also reported that Kim Ji Won owns a Mercedes. Additionally, she has often been seen sporting luxury brands like Gucci and Burberry.

She also replaced Han So Hee as the face of Lotte after the actor was embroiled in a dating scandal with Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri.

Kim Ji Won also appeared on the covers of several magazines including Harper’s Bazar and Marie Claire. It is reported that the actress charges around 1,00,000 USD for one Instagram post.

How much did Kim Ji Won charge for Queen of Tears?

Queen of Tears is streaming on Netflix. The drama came to an end on April 28. It also received two additional episodes as it became globally popular. It became tvN's most-watched series.

While Kim Ji Won’s earnings from Queen of Tears is unknown, one can make an estimate with the reports available for Kim Soo Hyun.

It was reported that her Queen of Tears co-star Kim Soo Hyun had taken a significant pay cut for Queen of Tears as there were concerns regarding the drama's production cost. The actor charged less than his previous project One Ordinary Day for which he was paid 3 crore per episode. It was suggested that this decision came as writer Park Ji Eun and Kin Soo Hyun were working together for the third time.

The screenplay of Queen of Tears is written by Park Ji Eun who is acclaimed for her work on successful dramas like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea and My Love From the Star, among others. Directing the series are Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage and more.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon star in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of Queens Group, while Hong Hae In is the chaebol heiress. Despite challenges, they marry but grow apart over time. A pivotal incident prompts them to rekindle their lost love.

Kim Ji Won took on the role of Hong Hae In who is the heiress of the Queen's departmental store. She is a cold and logical person who deep inside has a kind heart.

The role was previously offered to IU but was declined after which Kim Ji Won became a part of the cast.

More about Kim Ji Won

Kim Ji Won started off in 2011 with the drama High Kick! The Revenge of the Short Legged and the film What's Up. She has impressed viewers with her acting in various dramas like Descendants of the Sun and The Heirs as she took the supporting roles. She is best known for Fight for My Way and My Liberation Notes.

She first gained the spotlight with her appearance in Descendants of the Sun as she took the supporting role. She played an army personnel and her romantic chemistry with a soldier caught the attention of the audience.

Kim Ji Won continued this feat with the romance comedy Fight For My Way alongside Park Seo Joon. The drama gained global popularity and many of its scenes and dialogues went viral on the internet.

Not just commercially successful dramas, but Kim Ji Won has also been a part of critically acclaimed dramas which are popular among cult fans. Her project My Liberation Notes alongside Lee Min Ki and Son Suk Ku, was much appreciated by fans for its subtlety and realistic plot.

On May 3, Kim Ji Won's agency announced that the actress would be holding her first-ever fan meeting, BE MY ONE, on June 6, 2024. The event will be held at Shinkard SOLpay Square LiveShop from 6 pm KST which is 2:30 pm IST.