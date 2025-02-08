NCT’s Jeno unintentionally mentions Taeil during livestream after his group exit due to sexual crime scandal: ‘we became closer…’

Taeil, formerly an NCT member was announced to depart from the group due to sexual crime accusations in an official statement by SM Entertainment. Following that, all the official NCT accounts including the members have unfollowed him on social media and did not acknowledge his presence on any public platform. However, Jeno unintentionally mentioned him recently for the first time since the incident.

On February 7, 2025, Jeno held a live stream on Weverse to talk to his fans and well-wishers. While discussing It’s Awkward But It’s Okay (AWSAZ), a show designed to pair NCT members who aren’t particularly close, Jeno responded to a fan’s comment about taking an AWSAZ photo with Jisung. This led him to recall his own participation in 2020, when he was paired with Taeil.

However, mid-sentence, he suddenly paused, seemingly realizing the weight of mentioning Taeil’s name. Quickly covering his mouth, he carefully reworded his statement, saying, “Taeil and I- oops. The member whom I took the AWSAZ picture with… I don’t know if I could say that we became closer friends just because we posed for that picture together. Let’s move on!”

His reaction sparked divided opinions among fans. Some empathized with the difficult situation the members are in, while others speculated about the internal response to Taeil’s departure. Many pointed out Jeno’s visible unease, interpreting it as a sign that SM Entertainment may have strongly advised the members to steer clear of the topic.

On August 28, 2024, SM Entertainment issued an official statement regarding Taeil, revealing that he has been charged in a criminal case related to sexual offenses. After gathering the facts and recognizing the gravity of the situation, the company determined that Taeil could no longer remain a part of the team.

Following discussions with Taeil, he has decided to leave the group. He is currently under investigation for quasi-rape, accused of assaulting an intoxicated woman alongside two associates. As per reports, the alleged victim is a foreign national. If convicted, he could receive a prison sentence ranging from seven years to life.