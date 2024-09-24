4 Netflix movies to fuel your festive spirit ahead of Durga Puja

Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali are around the corner and all these festivals have a common underlying theme of celebrating the triumph of good over evil. While one marks Goddess Durga’s triumph over the demon, Mahishasura, the other celebrates Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana. As the air fills with the scent of incense and the streets come alive with vibrant processions, this festive season cannot be complete without our list of Netflix recommendations.

Here’s a list of 4 films to get you in the festive mood with their intriguing plots, strong performances, and the essence of celebrations.

4 Netflix movies to get you in festive mood ahead of Durga Puja

1. Bulbbul

- Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam

- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

- Release Year: 2020

- Genre: Horror, Fantasy, Supernatural

Bulbbul explores the theme of feminism through the lens of a supernatural tale set in Bengal. The movie is deeply rooted in traditional folklore and is visually tied to the colors and emotions of Durga Puja. The film revolves around Bulbbul, a young child bride who grows into a mysterious woman presiding over her village. The plot thickens when the men in the village start dying mysteriously, and it is suspected that Bulbbul has turned into a chudail (witch).

The film’s connection to Durga Puja comes through the symbolic representation of Bulbbul herself. She transforms into a goddess-like figure, defending herself against oppressive men, much like Goddess Durga who fought evil forces. The film’s vibrant red color palette is similar to the Durga Puja pandals and the goddess’s vermillion-coated appearance.

Bulbbul is a must-watch for its atmospheric visuals, strong feminist undertones, and the way it weaves through mythology with reality, making it perfect for the Durga Puja season. Written and directed by Anvita Dutt, the thriller was produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma under Clean Slate Filmz.

2. Jagga Jasoos

- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

- Release Year: 2017

- Genre: Musical, Adventure, Mystery

Jagga Jasoos is an adventure-packed musical that perfectly captures the essence of celebration, vibrant colors, and cultural festivities. The movie follows Jagga (Ranbir Kapoor), a young boy with a stutter who turns into a brilliant detective. His adventures take him across the world in search of his missing father, along with journalist Shruti (Katrina Kaif).

The connection to the festive season lies in its high-energy musical sequences, one of which takes place during a Durga Puja celebration. The scene where Jagga and Shruti participate in the Durga Puja festivities is a delight to watch. It features drums, idols, and vibrant costumes making it ideal for the festive season.

3. Delhi-6

- Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman

- IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

- Release Year: 2009

- Genre: Musical Drama

In Delhi-6, Ramlila performances are a recurring event, representing the epic story of Ramayana. The film is set in the heart of Old Delhi, and the community comes together to watch Ramlila, particularly during the build-up to Ram Navami and Dussehra. This makes the movie one of the quintessential films to watch during this festive season. The movie tells the story of Roshan (Abhishek Bachchan), an Indian-American who returns to India with his ailing grandmother and discovers his roots amidst the chaos and beauty of Delhi.

In the film, the climactic scene during Dussehra is highly symbolic. Just as the effigy of Ravana is burned to mark the defeat of evil in the Ramayana, the characters in Delhi-6 confront their own internal Ravana – their fears and prejudices. If you want to enjoy the flavor of both the festival and the essence of a city set, this one’s your watch buddy.

4. Adipurush

- Cast: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan

- IMDb Rating: 2.7/10

- Release Year: 2023

- Genre: Mythological Drama, Action

Adipurush is an ambitious retelling of the epic Ramayana, a mythological story that is deeply tied to the festival of Durga Puja. The film chronicles the journey of Lord Ram (Raghav, played by Prabhas) as he embarks on a quest to rescue his wife Janaki (Sita, played by Kriti Sanon) from the clutches of the demon king Lankesh (Ravana, portrayed by Saif Ali Khan).

The movie focuses on the battle between good and evil, the core theme of Durga Puja when Lord Ram defeats Ravana in the Ramayana. The movie directly ties into the spirit of Durga Puja, symbolizing the victory of dharma (righteousness) over adharma (evil). Suppose you're in the mood for an epic re-telling of this mythological tale. In that case, Adipurush is a fitting watch for Durga Puja, despite its mixed reception, due to its clear association with the festival's traditions.

Which of these festive movies on Netflix are you planning to binge-watch, tell us @pinkvilla. Also, share with us how you are planning to celebrate the upcoming festival this year. We are all eyes and ears.

Happy Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali in advance to all our Pinkvilla readers.

