5 inspiring Netflix movies to keep you motivated for weekend workouts

Looking for a weekend boost to your fitness motivation? Netflix offers a variety of inspiring movies that not only entertain but also encourage a healthy lifestyle. From heartwarming biopics about athletes overcoming adversity to documentaries showcasing the power of perseverance, these films provide a perfect blend of entertainment and inspiration.

Whether you're seeking stories of triumph in sports or transformational journeys of self-discovery, these cinematic gems are sure to reignite your passion for fitness.

5 must-watch movies on Netflix for weekend fitness inspiration

Mary Kom

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Darshan Kumar, Lin Laishram, Sunil Thapa, Shakti Kumar

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Sport, Action

Release Year: 2014

Mary Kom is a biographical sports drama released in 2014, directed by Omung Kumar. The film stars Priyanka Chopra as the titular character, Mary Kom, an Indian boxer who overcomes numerous obstacles to achieve her dreams. The story follows Mary’s journey from her humble beginnings in Manipur to becoming a world champion, highlighting her struggles with societal expectations, personal sacrifices, and the relentless pursuit of her passion for boxing.

The film not only celebrates her achievements but also showcases the importance of family support and resilience. Mary Kom received critical acclaim and inspired many with its powerful message.

Paan Singh Tomar

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahie Gill, Brijendra Kala, Rajiv Gupta, Vipin Sharma

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Sport, Action

Release Year: 2012

Paan Singh Tomar is a 2012 biographical film directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, based on the true story of an Indian athlete turned dacoit. Starring Irrfan Khan in the lead role, the film narrates the life of Paan Singh Tomar, a talented steeplechase runner for the Indian Army who faces numerous challenges after his sporting career.

When his family is wronged, he is forced to become a bandit to seek justice. The film explores themes of honor, betrayal, and the harsh realities faced by individuals in society. Paan Singh Tomar received critical acclaim for its storytelling and powerful performances, especially by Khan.

Soorma

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Shaad Ali, Vijay Raaz, Angad Bedi

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Sports, Drama

Release Year: 2018

Soorma is a 2018 biographical sports drama directed by Shaad Ali, inspired by the life of Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh. Starring Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep, the film chronicles his journey from a talented athlete to a national icon, showcasing his struggles, setbacks, and determination.

After a tragic accident leaves him paralyzed, Sandeep battles against all odds to regain his position in the sport he loves. The film also highlights the emotional support from his family and love interest, played by Taapsee Pannu. Soorma received praise for its inspiring narrative and strong performances, making it a motivational story of resilience.

Gunjan Saxena

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Riva Arora, Manav Vij, Ayesha Raaz

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Movie Genre: War, Action

Release Year: 2020

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a 2020 biographical drama directed by Sharan Sharma, inspired by the life of Gunjan Saxena, one of India’s first female fighter pilots. Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, the film chronicles Gunjan's journey from a determined young girl to her significant contributions during the Kargil War in 1999.

It highlights her struggles against societal norms and the challenges she faced in a male-dominated field. The story also emphasizes the unwavering support of her family, particularly her father, played by Pankaj Tripathi. The film received acclaim for its inspiring narrative and strong performances.

Sanju

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh, Paresh Rawal, Ashnoor Kaur

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Comedy

Release Year: 2018

Sanju is a 2018 biographical film directed by Rajkumar Hirani, based on the tumultuous life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor. The film explores various facets of Dutt's life, including his rise to fame, struggles with addiction, and legal troubles.

It delves into his relationships with family and friends, revealing the complexities of his character and the challenges he faced. The narrative is both humorous and poignant, showcasing Dutt's resilience amid adversity. Sanju received widespread acclaim for its engaging storytelling, Kapoor's remarkable performance, and its candid portrayal of the highs and lows of Dutt's life.

As you navigate through your weekend and fitness journey, these inspiring movies on Netflix can serve as the perfect companion. They remind us of the strength of the human spirit and the importance of resilience, offering valuable lessons that can be applied to our own lives.

Whether you're in need of motivation to hit the gym or looking for a boost to maintain a healthy lifestyle, these films are sure to uplift your spirits. So, pop some popcorn, settle in, and let these powerful stories inspire you to chase your fitness dreams and push beyond your limits. Happy watching!

