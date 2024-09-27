Ulajh OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew starrer thriller

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew starrer Ulajh was released in cinemas earlier this year on August 2, 2024. Now, nearly two months after its grand theatrical release, the film can be enjoyed on OTT. In case you missed it watching on big screens, here is your chance to enjoy it in your comfort. The makers have announced that the film is now streaming on Netflix.

Today, on September 27, Netflix India took to their Instagram handle and dropped the poster of Ulajh featuring Janhvi Kapoor. The special post revealed that the film is now streaming on Netflix India.

"In a world where every word is a lie and every step a risk, how far will she go for the pursuit of truth? Watch Ulajh, now on Netflix," the post was captioned and the entire cast and crew of the film were tagged alongside.

Reacting to the post, several fans dropped comments expressing their excitement about the film. A user wrote, "Wow what a movie", another fan commented, "Weekend watch mil gya", while a third fan hailed the film for its "Strong script."

The thriller drama Ulajh is the story of Suhana Bhatia (Janhvi Kapoor), an IFS (Indian Foreign Services) Officer who is appointed as the Deputy High Commissioner of the High Commission of India in London. After about 3 months, she gets romantically involved with a man who introduces himself as Nakul (Gulshan Devaiah), a Michelin Star chef. Everything is going well until she finds herself caught up in a dangerous personal conspiracy.

During the trailer release, Jahnvi mentioned that the movie held extra significance for her since it was her first time taking on the challenging character of a diplomat. Calling her experience “humbling” and “fascinating,” she also mentioned that the director Sudhanshu Saria pushed her beyond her comfort zone.

Backed by Junglee Pictures, the film is directed by Sudhanshu Saria. Apart from Janhvi and, Gulshan, we also see Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi in the important roles.

Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, the dialogues of the movie are penned by Atika Chauhan. It is produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey.

