7 Hindi movies on JioHotstar to watch for the overthinker in you: from Sanam Teri Kasam to Atrangi Re

If you're someone who often finds yourself lost in thought, questioning the meaning of life, or wondering if you’re on the right path, you're not alone. Overthinking is a common part of life, and Bollywood films have a special way of diving into these deep stories. Many of these films are now available to stream on JioHotstar, a joint venture between Viacom18 and Star India.

Here’s a curated list of 7 movies on JioHotstar that are perfect for the overthinker inside you:

1. Sanam Teri Kasam

Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, this film revolves around a young woman, Saru, whose life turns upside down after an unexpected tragedy. The film explores themes like heartbreak, grief, and the healing power of love. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, this movie is perfect for moments when you feel confused about your relationships and life seems unpredictable.

2. Rockstar

Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri star in Rockstar, a musical drama directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film follows the journey of Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor), a young musician who struggles to balance his personal and professional life. It delves into themes of passion, fame, heartbreak, and inner peace. With an unforgettable soundtrack and emotional performances, this film is a must-watch for anyone dealing with the complexities of life.

Advertisement

3. Brahmāstra

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmāstra is a fantasy adventure that blends mythology with modern-day struggles. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film follows Shiva as he discovers his supernatural powers and his connection to the Brahmāstra, an ancient and powerful weapon. It's a story of self-discovery, love, and the eternal battle between good and evil. If you're looking for a mix of action and deep themes, this movie will keep you hooked.

4. Baghban

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, Baghban is a heartfelt drama about an elderly couple struggling with the challenges of aging and family expectations. The movie explores themes of parental love, the pain of being ignored by children, and the need for respect in old age. Directed by Ravi Chopra, this film serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of love and care in family relationships.

5. Chhichhore

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, Chhichhore is a fun yet thought-provoking film that addresses the pressures of academic success and how we define achievement in life. The story follows a group of college friends who reunite after years to support a son struggling with exam pressure. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this film is perfect for anyone who tends to overthink their own goals and achievements.

Advertisement

6. Atrangi Re

Atrangi Re is a romantic drama starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush. The film tells the story of a girl caught in a love triangle, exploring themes of fate, love, and life-altering decisions. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Atrangi Re is an emotional rollercoaster that will leave you both entertained and introspective.

7. Kaabil

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, Kaabil is an intense thriller that follows the story of Rohan (Hrithik Roshan), a blind man seeking justice after his wife is brutally attacked. The film delves into themes of revenge, justice, and the struggle for dignity. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, this film will leave you questioning the fine line between right and wrong.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!