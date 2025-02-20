Box Office: After blockbuster re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, can Harshvardhan Rane build on this success with Deewaniyat?

Harshvardhan Rane is currently basking in the blockbuster success of his nine-year-old re-released movie Sanam Teri Kasam. He is set to return to the big screen next year with Deewaniyat. But can the actor find instant love for Deewaniyat, unlike Sanam Teri Kasam?

Originally, Sanam Teri Kasam was a box office flop upon its release. However, over the years, it aged well with the masses and gained a cult status. Due to huge public demand, the movie was re-released in cinemas, and the rest is history!

For the uninitiated, the tragic love story, co-starring Mawra Hocane, became the highest-grossing re-released movie since the 2000s, surpassing the previous record holder, Tumbbad (Rs 31.50 crore net). What’s noteworthy is that Sanam Teri Kasam didn’t receive much love during its original run, but it took nine years to finally get its due.

The actor recently announced his next film, Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Zaveri. It is set to be an emotional love story, complemented by a soulful music album. The makers are hopeful that it will become another cult classic, just like Sanam Teri Kasam.

Since the genre is quite similar, Deewaniyat is expected to grab attention. However, its promotional assets and initial word-of-mouth will play a crucial role in determining its fate. As of now, it’s too early to predict its box office performance.

If Deewaniyat receives a positive audience reception, it will surely find love and traction. The box office depends on multiple factors beyond just content—such as the release date, promotions, marketing, and cast. For films without big stars, everything needs to fall into place. However, the most important factor remains content. If the film meets audience expectations, it will eventually get its due—whether instantly during its theatrical release or later through OTT platforms or a re-release.

