Abhay Deol recalls ‘celebrity worship’ around Dharmendra and Sunny Deol in '80s; admits not liking going to school because of his last name

In a recent Instagram post, Abhay Deol revealed that he grew up as an under-confident and bullied child, facing low expectations from others and himself. He reflected on his early struggles, noting that despite his lack of confidence and achievements at the time, he believed in the possibility of change and the importance of continuous learning.

The actor has since shared more about his experiences growing up in the Deol family, shedding light on how he processed these challenges.

Abhay Deol on growing up in Deol family and why he hated school

In a recent interview with The Dirty Magazine, the actor discussed his experiences growing up as a Deol. He reflected on how the level of fame during his childhood, in the '80s, was significantly different from today due to the lack of technology and global access to entertainment.

He observed the intense "celebrity worship" around his uncle, Dharmendra, and the frenzy that surrounded his brother, Sunny Deol when he was launched in the early '80s.

When asked about the challenges he faced as a child, he acknowledged that it wasn’t easy. He "admitted to disliking school" because of the personal questions about his family and the varying reactions he received from teachers.

Advertisement

He said, "Some teachers would be extremely nice to me just because of my last name, others would be particularly bad with me because of it. Just depended on the individual and what they thought of celebrity."

Abhay Deol on the work front

In terms of his upcoming work, Deol is set to appear in Bun Tikki alongside Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi. This film will mark Zeenat Aman's return to the big screen and is scheduled for release later this year.

During the same interview, Deol was asked if Bun Tikki would signify his return to major roles. He responded that he considers the script one of his all-time favorites, potentially even among the top three he has ever read.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who worked with Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt in cult movies, but ended up becoming a part of Brahmakumaris