7 best Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal movies that you can keep rewatching guilt-free

Bollywood has offered us many unforgettable movies that we can watch over and over again. Additionally, Indian cinema has turned actors into stars through their remarkable performances in films. Certain actors frequently collaborate on screen because audiences enjoy watching them together, and Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawl are one such on-screen duo that never fails to win the hearts of the audience.

Both Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal are known for their amazing comedic timing and have starred together in numerous films. Some of their successful movies include Garam Masala, Hera Pheri, OMG—Oh My God, Welcome, and De Dana Dan, among others. Here is a list of some of the best Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal movies.

7 Best Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal movies that are hard to miss:

1. OMG - Oh My God! - 2012

IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Comedy, Drama, Fantasy Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty, Tisca Chopra, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Bali, Om Puri, Govind Namdev

Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty, Tisca Chopra, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Bali, Om Puri, Govind Namdev Director: Umesh Shukla

OMG – Oh My God! is a satirical comedy directed by Umesh Shukla and released in 2012. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Lord Krishna, who appears as a modern-day reincarnation to guide Kanji, portrayed by Paresh Rawal, in his quest for truth and justice. Their on-screen chemistry adds depth to the film's narrative as they engage in philosophical discussions about religion, faith, and humanity.

Akshay Kumar's portrayal of Lord Krishna brings a blend of humor, wisdom, and spirituality, while Paresh Rawal's performance as the skeptical and righteous Kanji anchors the storyline with his wit and conviction. Their dynamic interaction forms the heart of the movie, making it a memorable cinematic experience.

2. Hera Pheri - 2000

IMDB Rating: 6.6 / 10

6.6 / 10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime, Drama

Action, Comedy, Crime, Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Saira Banu, Vinod Khanna, Mukesh Khanna, Om Puri, Razak Khan

Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Saira Banu, Vinod Khanna, Mukesh Khanna, Om Puri, Razak Khan Director: Priyadarshan, Prakash Mehra

Hera Pheri is a classic Bollywood comedy film directed by Priyadarshan. In the film, Akshay Kumar portrays Raju as a street-smart and resourceful individual struggling with financial difficulties. Paresh Rawal plays Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, an eccentric and often clueless landlord with a penchant for quirky mannerisms.

The comedic chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, along with Suniel Shetty's character Shyam, forms the backbone of the film's humor. Their impeccable performances contribute to the movie's enduring popularity as a timeless Indian comedy classic.

3. Phir Hera Pheri - 2006

IMDB Rating: 7.2 / 10

7.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy

Comedy Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal Director: Neeraj Vora

Phir Hera Pheri is a sequel to the highly successful comedy film Hera Pheri. Directed by Neeraj Vora, the film features Akshay Kumar reprising his role as Raju and Paresh Rawal returning as Baburao. The chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal shines through once again as they navigate a series of hilarious situations and schemes to get rich quickly.

Their impeccable comic timing and banter contribute significantly to the film's comedic appeal, making Phir Hera Pheri a memorable comedy entertainer for audiences. Suniel Shetty also reprised his role as Shyam in the movie.

4. Garam Masala - 2005

IMDB Rating: 6.7 / 10

6.7 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Nargis Bagheri, Nitu Chandra

Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Nargis Bagheri, Nitu Chandra Director: Priyadarshan

Garam Masala is a rib-tickling comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in leading roles. In the movie, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal play contrasting characters, adding layers to the film's humor. Kumar portrays the carefree and womanizing photographer, while Rawal portrays the more serious and moralistic counterpart.

Their on-screen chemistry and comedic timing are evident throughout the movie, contributing significantly to its entertainment value and making it a memorable comedy in Bollywood.

5. Awara Paagal Deewana - 2002

IMDB Rating: 6.2 / 10

6.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Amrita Arora, Johny Lever, Om Puri

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Amrita Arora, Johny Lever, Om Puri Director: Vikram Bhatt

Awara Paagal Deewana is a comedy film directed by Vikram Bhatt. It is known for its ensemble cast and slapstick humor. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a smart and witty conman named Guru Gulab Khatri, and Paresh Rawal, on the other hand, portrays the role of a bumbling hitman named Manik, who adds comic relief with his hilarious antics throughout the film.

Both the actors’ on-screen chemistry and comedic timing bring laughter to the audience as they navigate various plot twists and turns, making the film a memorable comedy entertainer to date.

6. Welcome - 2007

IMDB Rating: 7.0 / 10

7.0 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Crime, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Mishra, Mallika Sherawat, Feroz Khan

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Mishra, Mallika Sherawat, Feroz Khan Director: Anees Bazmee

Welcome is a Bollywood comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee, known for its ensemble cast and humorous storyline. In the movie, Akshay Kumar portrays the character of Rajiv, a kind-hearted man who gets entangled in the chaotic world of gangsters. His performance brings a blend of innocence as well as wit to the role. On the other hand, Paresh Rawal essays the role of Dr. Ghungroo, a quirky gangster with a unique sense of humor, delivering memorable dialogues and adding comic relief to the plot.

Their on-screen chemistry and comedic timing don’t fail to tickle the funny bones, making Welcome one of the beloved comedies of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal among audiences.

7. De Dana Dan - 2009

IMDB Rating: 5.8 / 10

5.8 / 10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Sameera Reddy, Archana Puran Singh, Johny Lever, Aditi Govitrikar, Chunky Pandey, Govardhan Asrani

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Sameera Reddy, Archana Puran Singh, Johny Lever, Aditi Govitrikar, Chunky Pandey, Govardhan Asrani Director: Priyadarshan

De Dana Dan is a comedy film directed by Priyadarshan and was released in 2009. In the movie, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Nitin Bankar, a down-on-his-luck man struggling to pay off his debts. Paresh Rawal portrays the character of Harbans Chadda, Nitin's wealthy but miserly boss. Their dynamic forms the comedic backbone of the film as they navigate through a series of hilarious misunderstandings and mishaps while attempting to solve their financial woes. Their chemistry and comic timing make this film one of the most memorable and audience favorites.

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's movies were well-received by the audience and definitely never failed to impress.

