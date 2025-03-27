Ananya Panday reveals her pre-ramp walk ritual and it has a connection to Priyanka Chopra; find out

Ananya Panday, known for her vibrant on-screen presence and impressive performances, has also carved a niche for herself in the fashion world. The actress has walked the ramp for several acclaimed designers. Recently, Ananya revealed her unique pre-ramp walk ritual that adds an extra dose of glam to her stride. To everyone’s surprise, it has a Priyanka Chopra connection! Before hitting the runway, Ananya always listens to the iconic song Fashion Ka Jalwa from the movie Fashion.

In a recent chat with Filmfare, Ananya Panday opened up about her mandatory ritual before walking the ramp. She shared that she always listens to the song Fashion Ka Jalwa from the movie Fashion before her ramp walks. Interestingly, she revealed that during her latest ramp walk, she was so busy watching a cricket match that she almost skipped her ritual.

However, she made sure to listen to the song eventually, admitting with a laugh that she feels something might go wrong if she doesn’t stick to her tradition.

The Call Me Bae star has expressed her admiration for Priyanka Chopra's influence in the fashion industry. In an old interview with Vogue India, Ananya revealed that Priyanka is one of the fashion icons who has shaped her personal style.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Panday will be next seen in Kesari: Chapter 2 with Akshay Kumar. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on April 18, 2025. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see the first look of Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan from the film.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It is an adaptation of the book The Case That Shook the Empire, written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. She also has Chand Mera Dil with Kill star Lakshya and Call Me Bae season 2 in her kitty.