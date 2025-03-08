Box Office: On Fashion's re-release, diving deep into the theatrical performance of Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut's movie; can it emerge as hit this time?

"Success ki seedi chadte huye jin logo se mulaqat hoti hai...wohi log phir se seedi utarte huye bhi milte hai." Fashion is one of the best works of filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. 17 years later, the 2008 film has made a theatrical comeback on the occasion of International Women's Day (March 8, 2025). Let's delve into how it performed at the box office back then and decode if it can emerge a hit this time?

Reminiscing Fashion On Its Second Innings

Jointly produced by Madhur Bhandarkar and Ronnie Screwvala, Fashion was shouldered on Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. Also starring Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse, the 2008 iconic film is cherished for realistic portrayal of the fashion industry. It is also celebrated for award-winning performances of Priyanka and Kangana.

Fashion explored the story of Meghna Mathur, a small-town young woman who dreams of becoming a supermodel. In the film, Priyanka Chopra as Meghna navigates her journey of cut-throat competition in the modelling industry while facing the harsh realities of glamour world. Kangana was cast as Shonali Gujral, a troubled top model who struggles with addiction and suffers downfall in her career.

Fashion was an important milestone in both Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut's respective careers. While Priyanka received widespread acclaim, for Kangana it was a major turning point. The critically-acclaimed movie was a commerical success in terms of its reception and box office. Madhur Bhandarkar's helmer collected Rs 26.5 crore net in India during its original run. It was an average grosser back then.

Can Fashion Become A Hit This Time?

Going by its cult status and nostalgia factor, Fashion has the potential to perform even better than its first innings this time. Priyanka remaining absent from Bollywood may benefit its re-release. PeeCee's fans would flock to theaters to watch their favourite star on the big screens after a long time. Moreover, Kangana's fans may step in theaters to relive the 2008 movie to move over her past debacles like Emergency, Tejas, and more. The film also boasts of melodious soundtrack with the likes of Mar Jawaan and Fashion Ka Jalwa.

It is yet to be seen if Fashion will have a verdict-changing rerun or not. Don't miss the movie at PVR INOX starting from today.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.