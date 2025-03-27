Sanjay Dutt’s fierce avatar in The Bhootnii’s new poster will give you chills; trailer release date confirmed
The makers unveiled the trailer date for Sanjay Dutt's The Bhootnii along with a spine-chilling new poster. Check out the details inside!
Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the trailer for Sanjay Dutt's The Bhootnii is set to release on March 29, just a day before Salman Khan's Sikandar arrives in theaters on March 30. We also revealed that the trailer will be attached to Sikandar. Now, the makers have officially confirmed the news while unveiling a striking new poster. Sanjay’s intense look in The Bhootnii’s latest poster is bound to send chills down your spine.
Soham Rockstar Entertainment took to Instagram to unveil a striking new poster of The Bhootnii, confirming the trailer release date. The poster showcases Sanjay Dutt in a fierce avatar, clad in a black jacket, gripping flaming sword-like weapons in both hands, with an intense expression that’s impossible to miss.
Along with the poster, the caption read, “Jinse Bhoot, Pret, Jin aur Pishaach bhi jaaenge darr ke bhaag, Baba lagayenge sabki waat! TRAILER DROPS ON 29th MARCH! Get ready for The Bhootnii—in cinemas 18th April 2025!”
Following the announcement, fans flooded the comments section with excitement. One user wrote, “Wishing you the best, my dearest @duttsanjay and to the whole team.” Another commented, “@imouniroy mohabbat can't wait #thebhootniionapril18.” A fan shared, “As the name suggests, this movie is full of thrill and suspense.”
Someone else simply wrote, “Ustad ji.” Another called him “boss.” A comment read, “Blockbuster baba is back.” While one fan expressed, “Great actor, my favorite actor.” Many also dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comment section.
Earlier, Pinkvilla revealed that Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming horror-action comedy The Bhootnii's much-awaited trailer is scheduled for release on March 29, 2025, at a grand event in Mumbai. Adding to the excitement, the trailer will also be attached to Salman Khan’s Sikandar. It boasts a surprising star cast that has already piqued curiosity.
The Bhootnii promises to take audiences on a thrilling ride, seamlessly blending spine-chilling horror with lighthearted comedy. Featuring a dynamic ensemble cast, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan in pivotal roles.
Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii is backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt serving as co-producers.
The Bhootnii is set to hit the big screens on April 18, 2025!
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to REUNITE; superstar shares exciting detail that is sure to leave fans thrilled