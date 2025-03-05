Karan Johar has the most ‘sanskari’ reaction to his student Varun Dhawan’s shirtless pics and it’s the funniest thing you’ll see today
Excitement is building for Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. As the third installment in the Dulhania franchise, the film promises a mix of fresh elements and familiar charm. Adding to the buzz, Varun recently shared shirtless pictures, prompting a hilariously ‘sanskari’ reaction from Karan Johar that has left everyone in splits!
Varun Dhawan set social media on fire by sharing two sizzling pictures, flaunting his abs while striking a pose with his shirt open. The actor captioned the post, “Training season. Training with injuries.” His post quickly grabbed attention, with fans swooning over his look. Among the many reactions, KJo’s witty and ‘sanskari’ comment stole the spotlight!
Karan Johar, who launched Varun in Student of the Year, couldn't resist reacting to his latest shirtless pictures. Re-sharing the post on his Instagram story, the filmmaker playfully wrote, “Sunny looking s*xy but now have to look sanskari…,” cheekily hinting at his upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. His witty reaction is simply unmissable!
Just a day earlier, Varun Dhawan gave fans a sneak peek into his early morning wrap-up routine from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. In a playful video, he sat in the backseat of his car, briefly covering his eyes before flashing a charming smile and nodding at the camera, his quirky way of greeting fans. The timestamp read 06:26 AM, hinting that while most were just waking up, he was finally calling it a night. Captioning the moment with Pack up #SSKTK, Varun’s effortless charm once again left fans swooning!
Meanwhile, after winning hearts in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the Baby John actor is set to return in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. While Alia Bhatt led the first two films, this time, Janhvi Kapoor takes center stage. Having previously shared screen space in Bawaal, their chemistry is already a fan favorite.
Joining them are Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Abhinav Sharma, adding fresh energy to the franchise. However, the Dulhania magic stays intact with director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar steering the film once again!
