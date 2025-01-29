Black Warrant: From Jailer Sunil Gupta to DSP Rahul Bhat, meet the cast of Vikramaditya Motwane’s crime drama series
Black Warrant is currently making waves on social media for its raw and authentic storyline. Read to know more about the full cast here!
Black Warrant is a Hindi-language crime drama series that premiered on Netflix on January 10, 2025. The show is adapted from Sunil Gupta's memoir, Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, and offers an inside look into the operations of Tihar Jail, one of India's largest prison complexes.
Meet the cast of Black Warrant:
Zahan Kapoor (Sunil Kumar Gupta)
Zahan Kapoor portrays Sunil Kumar Gupta, a novice jailer at Tihar. His performance has been lauded for its depth and authenticity, capturing the challenges and moral dilemmas faced by a rookie officer in a notorious prison environment.
Sidhant Gupta (Charles Sobhraj)
Sidhant Gupta delivers a compelling performance as Charles Sobhraj, the notorious serial killer known for his charm and wit. Gupta's performance captures the complex duality of Sobhraj's character, showcasing both his charismatic allure and menacing nature.
Rahul Bhat (DSP Rajesh Tomar)
Rahul Bhat portrays DSP Rajesh Tomar, a senior officer at Tihar jail. Set in 1981, the narrative follows Sunil Kumar Gupta as he begins his tenure as a warden at Tihar, learning the intricacies of prison operations under the guidance of DSP Tomar.
Tota Roy Choudhary (SP Mukhopadhyay)
Tota Roy Choudhury portrays SP Mukhopadhyay, an upright yet flawed senior police officer. His nuanced performance adds depth to the character, highlighting the complexities of law enforcement.
Anurag Thakur (Vipin Dahiya)
Anurag Thakur portrays Vipin Dahiya, a Haryanvi jailor. Thakur, known for his role in "Mirzapur," brings depth to this character. Despite his personal background differing from Dahiya's, Thakur effectively captures the essence of the role.
Paramvir Singh Cheema (Shivraj Singh Mangat)
Paramvir Singh Cheema portrays Shivraj Singh Mangat, a character integral to the narrative set within Tihar jail during the 1980s.
Rajendra Gupta (Saini Saab)
Rajendra Gupta portrays Saini Saab, the prison accountant at Tihar. Saini Saab is depicted as a quiet yet significant character, possessing crucial information about the criminal network within the prison.
Mir Sarwar (Maqbool Bhat)
Mir Sarwar portrays Maqbool Bhat, a Kashmiri separatist leader. Bhat's character, though not central to the narrative, is depicted in a brief scene playing badminton with Sunil Gupta, the protagonist.
Black Warrant is currently streaming on Netflix!
