Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor led actioner directed by Ali Abbas Zafar to release on 9th June 2023; Deets inside

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most loved Indian actors. He has been a part of some of the country's most loved films and shows. Films like Vivah, Jab We Met, Padmaavat, Kabir Singh and Haider have received a lot of love from the audience. His last digital show Farzi broke digital records for the streaming platform and he is now gearing up for the release of his next film, Bloody Daddy, directly on digital. This action-thriller is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-stars Diana Penty and Sanjay Kapoor.

Bloody Daddy Will Release Digitally On The 9th Of June, 2023

In a press event conducted today, that is on the 12th of April, 2023, there were a few new details shared by the makers of the film. Bloody Daddy is officially slated to release on the 9th of June, 2023 on its respective digital platform. A short clip of the film was shared at the press meet and it is totally action packed. It presents Shahid in a very sleak and stylish avatar. Sanjay Kapoor and Ronit Roy are seen lending good support. The teaser will soon be officially shared by the makers, closer to its release.

Shahid Kapoor Shares His Experience Of Working In Bloody Daddy

Talking about his experience of shooting the film, Shahid said, "I start loosing weight while doing action. I lost 1 kilogram a day. Ali does action very well and we had a blast shooting for this film. I am grateful to Ali to present me like this."

Shahid was all praise of his Bloody Daddy director Ali Abbas Zafar. He said, "We had action directors from Hollywood to do action for the film. I just followed what my director said. As I said, he is a master of this genre."

Shahid Kapoor Has A Packed 2023 With 3 Different Projects Of His Releasing In An 8 Month Span

Shahid Kapoor is having a busy 2023. After Farzi and his now upcoming release Bloody Daddy on the 9th of June, he has another release scheduled to release in October this year. It is a romantic film produced by Maddock Films and it co-stars Kriti Sanon. Ali Abbas Zafar, post Bloody Daddy, will gear up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film is tentatively expected to release in Christmas 2023.

