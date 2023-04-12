Bloody Daddy First Look: Shahid Kapoor looks stylish and menacing in this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial

Shahid Kapoor is running high on the success of Farzi. The web show, directed by Raj and DK and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna, broke digital records for the streaming platform it released on and the actor is all set for the release of his next feature titled Bloody Daddy. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-stars Diana Penty. It is produced by AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment and is going to be presented by Jio Studios. It will be releasing digitally. The poster of the film released in the evening and it is being liked by everyone.

Shahid Kapoor Looks Very Stylish In The First Look Of Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor looks very stylish and sharp in the poster of the film. In the poster, it can be seen that his character's shirt is drapped in blood. He also has a scar on his nose indicating that the character has been through a lot. This glimpse suggests that the film is high on action and entertainment. The teaser of the film will be out 'Bloody Soon' as per the actor's tweet.

Have a look at the first look poster of the film:

Shahid Kapoor And Ali Abbas Zafar Have An Exciting Slate Of Movie Releases

Shahid Kapoor shot for the film during Covid-19 and it was shot in a start to finish schedule. The actor then moved onto Farzi and then also shot for a romantic film under the banner Maddock Films, co-starring Kriti Sanon, which is expected to see a theatrical release in October. On the other hand, Ali Abbas Zafar released his film Jogi starring Diljit Dosanjh and is working hard on his next biggie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film is tentatively set to release in Christmas 2023.

Till then, stay tuned for the teaser of Bloody Daddy.

