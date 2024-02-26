10 best Bollywood movies on Jio Cinema that are hard to miss: Devdas to Bajirao Mastani

When it comes to Bollywood movies on Jio Cinema, the list is quite long as a bunch of good movies are available there. Whether it’s a weekend or a normal day after a busy schedule, binge-watching a movie lying on your bed is one of the smoothest relaxations one can ever have. On the above-mentioned OTT platforms, there are several superhit Bollywood movies available. From Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Madhuri Dixit’s Devdas to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Bajirao Mastani, let’s have a look at the list curated by us.

Here are 10 best Bollywood movies on Jio Cinema that you can enjoy anytime

1. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Release year: 1999

About movie: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Speaking about the story, when a newlywed man realizes that his wife is in love with another man, he decides to bring them together. Ignoring the contempt he may receive, he takes his wife to Italy in pursuit of her love.

2. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Release year: 2013

About movie: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela is one of the superhits by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ram-Leela is a Bollywood romantic drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film revolves around Ram and Leela, from rival clans, whose passionate love story faces societal opposition. The movie beautifully weaves intense emotions, cultural clashes, and vibrant visuals, culminating in a tragic yet poetic tale of love.

Advertisement

3. Cocktail

Release year: 2012

About movie: Deepika Padukone , Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty starrer Cocktail is directed by Homi Adajania. The film revolves around the life of Meera, a shy and traditional Indian girl who moves to London with her husband Kunal. While at the London airport, she encounters Gautam Kapoor, a flirtatious and womanizing man, who expresses interest in her and asks her out. Meera, uncomfortable with his behavior, declines his offer and informs him that she is married before leaving. Meera tries to locate Kunal, but when she finally finds him, he reveals that he married her for money and asks her to stay away.

4. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Release year: 2009

About movie: Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is one of the most popular films. Prem falls in love with Jenny, a lady who is already in a relationship with Rahul. Despite this, he offers to assist her in marrying him and finds himself in several amusing scenarios as a result.

5. Devdas

Release year: 2002

About movie: Devdas starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. The movie is based on the novel written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay with the same name. In the story, Devdas' life slides downward after his wealthy family forbids him from marrying the lady he loves, and he turns to booze and a life of sin to alleviate the pain.

6. Bajirao Mastani

Release year: 2015

About movie: Bajirao Mastani directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The movie is a portrayal of the love story between the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife Mastani. Bajirao (played by Ranveer Singh) is a successful and ambitious Maratha leader who is known for his military skills and strategic tactics. He is married to Kashibai (played by Priyanka Chopra), whom he loves deeply, but is drawn towards Mastani (played by Deepika Padukone), a beautiful and courageous warrior princess. It is one of the best movies on Jio Cinema.

Advertisement

7. Rockstar

Release year: 2011

About movie: Imtiaz Ali directed Rockstar featured Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles. It tells the story of a Delhi-based middle-class boy named Janardan, who dreams of becoming a rockstar like Jim Morrison. The movie follows his journey as he transforms into Jordan, a successful but tortured soul in the music industry, and eventually shatters his heart. The film has some terrific moments, a bravura performance by Ranbir Kapoor, and an exceptional musical score by A.R. Rahman.

8. Vicky Donor

Release year: 2012

About movie: Vicky Donor is a Hindi romantic comedy movie released in 2012 and directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana revolves around Dr. Baldev Chaddha, a fertility expert who owns a clinic and sperm bank in Delhi. He seeks a healthy and high-performing donor to provide successful cases for couples.

9. Omkara

Release year: 2006

About movie: Vishal Bhardwaj directed Omkara cast Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ajay Devgn in the main roles. It is an adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello. It's a gritty crime drama set in rural India, where political power struggles, betrayal, and jealousy lead to a tragic and violent climax. The film is known for its strong performances, particularly by Ajay Devgn as Omkara.

10. Bloody Daddy

Release year: 2023

About movie: In the movie Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, an undercover detective named Sumair (Shahid Kapoor) breaks a drug delivery ring in Gurugram. After his son is abducted by infamous drug lord Sikander (Ronit Roy), he is blackmailed into returning the cocaine he has confiscated.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 26: Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas passes away; Virat Kohli-Vamika's PIC from London cafe goes viral