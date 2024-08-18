Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Neena Gupta, Manoj Bajpayee and more win at 70th National Awards; Hardik Pandya-Jasmin Walia’s dating rumors

What a week it was. Filled with multiple office releases, unexpected collaborations, one steamy dating rumor, and the 70th National Film Awards. Well, we know as much as you love staying glued to Pinkvilla, there might be something you may have missed. Worry not, as we have come up with our weekly round-up of all the big and breaking that happened this past week. Read on.

A look back at the top 8 Bollywood newsmakers of the week

1. The 70th National Film Awards 2024 announced

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced on August 16, 2024, and its felicitation ceremony will take place in October. Feature and Non-Feature films certified by CBFC between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, were eligible for different categories. While Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra won big in music categories, Neena Gupta emerged as the Best Supporting Actress for Uunchai. Check out the full list here!

2. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava teaser priemeres in theatres

Cinema lovers were in for a treat on August 15, 2024, when they went to watch Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 and received an unexpected surprise. The highly anticipated teaser for Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar's Chhaava was attached to the film. After seeing the teaser in theaters, fans were thrilled by the actors' appearances and couldn't contain their excitement online. Click here to read how they reacted!

3. Hardik Pandya moves on with Jasmin Walia post-divorce?

Letting go of the pain and moving on is tricky, but it seems Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has moved on and might now be romantically involved with a model. The pair recently enjoyed a vacation in Greece, sparking buzz among fans and social media users. Shared photos and mutual Instagram likes suggest that Hardik and Jasmin were together on the trip. Read the entire story here!

4. The dream collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and his sons is here!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is diving into a new and exciting project, collaborating for the first time with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan to lend their voices to Mufasa: The Lion King. The film's trailer has recently been released, sparking considerable excitement among fans. Notably, this marks AbRam's debut in the film industry. Watch the trailer and what SRK said about this collab here!

5. The iconic duo of Salim-Javed is reuniting and we are crying happy tears

The highly-awaited trailer of Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story is out. The eagerly-awaited docu-series is a collaboration between Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar. The three-part series aims to celebrate the formidable creative partnership and legacy of the writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. The show is arriving on August 20 on Prime Video, and you can read about it in detail here!

6. Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant meets President of Panama

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s recent photograph with the President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, has taken over the internet. The couple is currently enjoying their honeymoon. The viral photo shows the couple posing alongside the President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, and his partner, Maricel Cohen de Mulino, while honeymooning in Panama. Read the full story ft the viral picture here!

7. Janhvi Kapoor pays a visit to Tirupati Balaji for the fourth time this year

Janhvi Kapoor has continued her yearly ritual of paying a visit to the iconic Tirupati Balaji temple on her mother Sridevi’s birth anniversary. The temple holds a special place in the hearts of the Kapoor family, as the late actress used to visit it frequently. After her sudden demise, Janhvi decided to make sure the tradition continued, and in the last few years, she has been joined by her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. Check out the video here!

8. Akshay Kumar’s cameo in Stree 2 breaks the internet

Actor Akshay Kumar made an unexpected cameo in Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi, which premiered on August 15, 2024, as one of the major Independence Day releases of the year. The audience was pleasantly surprised to see Akshay appear in Maddock's supernatural universe during the end credits and called him Indian Thanos. Click to read what the fans are saying!

