Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Ranbir Kapoor to play grey character in Love & War; Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's second baby news may not be true

Sunday means wrapping up all the top news of the week. Here comes the second Sunday of February 2024. Like all other weeks, this week was filled with exciting news that made it to the 'Hot section.' Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Ranbir Kapoor is set to play a grey character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War while AB de Villiers admitted to giving false information about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's second baby. Apart from these a bunch of news made headlines this week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Ranbir Kapoor to play a character with grey shades in Love & War

Pinkvilla has another exclusive update on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

“Love And War is essentially a love triangle with war in its backdrop. Ranbir's performance in Animal blew SLB's mind away. While Love And War is an action love story on the face of it, the inter-character dynamic holds key importance. While Alia and Vicky's part have their own share of challenges in terms of performances, SLB over the years was looking to find a face for the role that Ranbir is doing at the moment,” revealed a source close to the development.

SLB has finally found the face for what can be termed the most complex character in his filmography. “It’s a twisted grey character and warrants the presence of someone who is not just a great actor but also a superstar. It has elements of heroism but deep within lies the psychic undertones. It’s a solid subject with strong scope for performance and that’s what has excited both Ranbir and SLB to reunite after 17 long years,” the source added.

2. Are Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli not expecting second baby?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are not likely to be having a second baby as former South African cricketer AB de Villiers apologized for giving false information. During an exclusive interview with Dainik Bhasker, AB quipped that he made a huge mistake and gave away false information. He said "Family comes first, it's priority, as I said on my YouTube show. I also made a terrible mistake at the same time - Sharing false information, which was not true at all.”

He further added that no one knows what is happening in Virat’s family but he also said that he wishes well for him. “Whatever the reason is for this break, really hope that he comes back stronger and better and healthier and fresh and ready to take on the world again," added the cricketer.

3. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce pregnancy

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are going to embrace parenthood soon. They made a collaborative post on Instagram and shared two pictures. In the first picture, the couple wrote ‘1+1=3’. In the second picture, we can see the couple looking at each other with love brimming in their eyes. Sharing these pictures they wrote, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

4. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are set to embrace parenthood for the first time

On February 8, the trailer launch event of Article 370 took place in Mumbai and it was attended by the film's lead actress Yami Gautam along with co-producer and her husband Aditya Dhar. At the event, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child.

Confirming the news, Aditya said, "We will get to know that if it's gonna be Laxmi or a Ganesha....there's a baby on the way. It was an amazing time because the way the film happened and the way we got to know about the baby honestly, it almost felt like..wo Abhimanyu waali story yaad aa gyi (it reminded me of Abhimanyu's story). The baby knows exactly about how 370 was abrogated."

5. Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur become parents of a baby boy

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed a baby boy into their lives. They took to their Instagram handles to share a picture where a couple's hand can be seen holding the tiny hand of their newborn son. The text accompanying the image boldly proclaimed, "07.02.2024 For we have become one we are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son." Additionally, they included a message signed off as, "Love, Sheetal and Vikrant."

6. Mithun Chakraborty gets hospitalized in Kolkata

Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalized in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain on Saturday morning. According to a report by News18, the hospital provided an update on his health, revealing that he has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. The statement mentioned that the veteran actor experienced weakness in his right upper and lower limbs before being admitted. He is currently conscious and well-oriented and remains under the observation of a team of doctors.

7. Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan win Grammy Awards 2024

Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain made India proud after their fusion band Shakti won big at the Grammys in the Global Music Album category. The fusion band Shakti featuring John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan bagged the Global Music Album for The Moment at the Grammys.

On the other hand, Ustad Zakir Hussain secured the Best Global Music Performance Grammy for his contribution to Pashto alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia. The Tabla maestro became the first Indian artist to win three Grammys in a single night, while Rakesh Chaurasia won two awards.

