Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park likely to start in 2025; Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma expecting second baby

Today (February 4) marks the first Sunday of February 2024. Pinkvilla is again here to paint all the hot news that buzzed throughout this week on one page for ease in case you missed one. Firstly, a report suggested that Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park is likely to start in 2025. Secondly, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers spilled the beans about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child. Apart from these, some other news also made it to the 'Top' section this week. Let's dive deep into it.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park likely to go on floors in 2025

According to reports in Mid-Day, sources close to the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that Animal Park will go into the writing stage in February. The director is currently gearing up to shoot his cop thriller, Spirit with Prabhas over the next few months. At the same time, the writing team will work on developing the script of the sequel based on the plotline given to them by Sandeep. “The idea is that while Sandeep shoots Spirit, he will take monthly updates on the script primarily being written by Pranay Vanga. He will actively work with the writers only in the second half of 2024. Ranbir Kapoor will focus on Animal Park only next year," the source added.

2. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to have Goa wedding

The couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to have a Goa wedding according to reports. A source close to the soon-to-be-married couple revealed, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India.”

Advertisement

3. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are engaged

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got engaged on January 30 and some pictures from their engagement surfaced on social media and went viral in no time. In the photos, the actress can be seen looking gorgeous in a royal blue colored Anarkali dress with a golden border that she layered with peach-colored netted dupatta. She left her hair open and completed her look with golden mojris. Pulkit, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white kurta with black floral prints on it. Have a look:

4. The Railway Men helmer Shiv Rawail to direct Alia Bhatt & Sharvari in YRF Spy Universe

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s next will be directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his debut with the OTT project, The Railway Men. “The Railway Men is among the most appreciated shows on the digital world and Aditya Chopra feels that Shiv has all the potential to spearhead the first female spy film of his ambitious universe. Aditya Chopra and Shiv Rawail have been discussing the association for a while now and the things are now on the paper,” revealed a source close to the development.

"Adi is confident that he is the best director to helm the young female-led action entertainer from the YRF Spy Universe that stars Alia Bhatt in the lead with Sharvari," the source informed.

5. Raghav Chadha's appreciation post for his wife Parineeti Chopra is too adorable to miss

Raghav Chadha extended his support to his wife Parineeti Chopra as she made her debut in the professional music industry. Sharing some pictures from her live performance, he wrote, "My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul—you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I’m totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you’ve been longing to tread since so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I’m always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on. PS: Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home everyday. Haha."

6. Mahesh Bhatt opens up on Raha's face reveal

During an interview with Zoom, Mahesh Bhatt reacted to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealing their daughter Raha's face to the world. He said, "I, myself, was quite surprised that they did that. I think they must have felt that OK, now, she's one year, and it's time for her to be introduced to the world at large, who was very curious to know what their baby looks like. And I think, they did it with tremendous grace and must say the media behaved very decent."

Advertisement

7. Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers made a noteworthy revelation during a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, confirming that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child. The revelation unfolded as a fan inquired about Kohli's absence from the initial two Tests against England and questioned whether he would be back for the final three matches.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 2: Kareena Kapoor-Tabu-Kriti Sanon's The Crew promo OUT; Vijay Varma on marriage plans with Tamannaah Bhatia