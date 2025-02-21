Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 21: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan look like royalty at Aadar Jain's wedding; newlyweds' PIC from pheras goes viral
Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 21, 2025:
1. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan stun at Aadar Jain's wedding
After having a blast at the Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet ceremony, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan arrived at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding. The two celebrity couples served royal vibes as they stunned in breathtaking Indian attires.
2. Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s picture from pheras goes viral
B-town lovers Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani finally got married today, February 21, 2025, in a traditional ceremony. Soon after they became man and wife, Indira Bhojwani took to her Instagram stories and dropped an inside image of the couple from their pheras. While the bride looked gorgeous in a stunning red lehenga-choli set, the groom complimented her in a beige sherwani set.
3. Only two-day of shooting remains for Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar
According to a recent report by Mid-Day, only two days of shooting in Rajkot is left for Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming actioner, Sikandar. Recently, the celebs wrapped the Mumbai shooting schedule on February 14, 2025. Sikandar will hit cinemas on Eid 2025.
4. Nick Jonas says cuddles with wife Priyanka Chopra help him ‘recharge’
During a chat with E! News, American singer-actor Nick Jonas stated that it’s a nice feeling when he returns home to his wife Priyanka Chopra, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas after work. He added, “You get to sit back on your couch and get those cuddles or whatever else you need to recharge.”
5. Salman Khan jokes about ‘nepotism’ at nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s song launch
Salman Khan recently attended the launch of his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s new track, Universal Laws, at a special event held in Dubai. At the event, he was seen joking about ‘nepotism’. The superstar said, “That’s what nepotism is! His (Ayaan) parents, good producers. Both the kids, Alizeh and Ayaan.”
