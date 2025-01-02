Bollywood Newswrap, January 2: Alia Bhatt’s latest New Year dump ft. Ranbir Kapoor, Raha; Vicky Kaushal and more react to Maddock Films’ slate of horror-comedies
From Alia Bhatt sharing the latest New Year photo dump to celebrities reacting to the announcement of upcoming horror-comedies by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, check out the day's top headlines.
The second day of the year, January 2, 2025, was just another day flooded with several updates that made waves online. To keep you all informed, we're back with a quick roundup of all the top headlines of the day in case you couldn't keep up with them all amidst your busy schedule.
Here are the top headlines of January 2, 2025
1. Alia Bhatt shares New Year dump ft. her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha
Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared the latest pictures from her New Year vacation in Thailand, accompanied by her family and friends. The post featured her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha, mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor and more. “2025: where love leads & the rest just follows...!! happy new year all," the post was captioned.
2. Celebs react to the announcement of Maddock Films' slate of horror comedy films
Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films announced the slate of their ambitious four-year line-up of horror comedies. Celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, and more reacted to the exciting announcement. Notably, the upcoming films include the release date of highly-anticipated movies like Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Maha Munjya, Thama, Chamunda, and more.
3. Armaan Malik gets married to long-time GF Aashna Shroff
Popular singer Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff are now married. The couple pleasantly surprised fans by sharing official dreamy wedding pictures earlier in the day. "tu hi mera ghar," the special post was captioned.
4. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna enjoy leopard safari with kids Aarav, Nitara
A video of Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, and their children Aarav and Nitara from the Jhalana Leopard Safari, Jaipur, surfaced on the internet. In the short clip, the entire Kumar family is seen kicking off 2025 on a wild note by enjoying the safari.
5. Sonam Kapoor reveals son Vayu's partial face in photo dump ft. hubby Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor posted a photo dump of her vacation in England with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and son, Vayu. In a carousel of images and videos, the actress revealed her son's partial face for the first time, leaving the internet going gaga over his 'beautiful eyes.'
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
