Bollywood Newswrap, July 25: Katrina Kaif drops Austria vacay pics; Glimpses from Salman Khan's celebration for Iulia Vantur's birthday

On the twenty-fifth of July 2024, we saw several important news take place in the Bollywood industry. These news are indeed hard to miss if you are a lover of entertainment. From Katrina Kaif dropping stunning Austria vacay pictures to glimpses from Salman Khan's celebrations for Iulia Vantur's birthday, let's revisit today's top headliners.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 25, 2024

1. Katrina Kaif's Austria vacay pictures are too stunning to miss

Katrina Kaif shared the glimpses from her Austria vacation. From the serene location situated on the banks of Lake Altaussee to a series of simple and nutritious foods that the actress enjoyed during her stay, the post is too gorgeous to miss. The carousel also featured a few selfies of Kaif.

Reacting to her post, Katrina's BFF Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Someone’s been busy taking pictures finally… well done @katrinakaif !!!"

2. Salman Khan and family celebrate Iulia Vantur's birthday

Iulia Vantur celebrated her 44th birthday on July 24. Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, extended his wishes with a sweet birthday post. In the photo posted, we can see Iulia celebrating her special day with the Sikandar actor’s family.

Apart from Salman, we can see his sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri, their husbands Aayush Sharma and Atul Agnihotri, respectively, and their kids. In addition to this, we can also see Arbaaz Khan’s son, Arhaan Khan, and Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvaan Khan, among others, posing for a sweet photograph. Apart from this, several glimpses from the celebration were shared by the celebrities. Click here to see.

3. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's post-wedding party likely to be held in Stoke Park Hotel in London

As per The Sun report, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's post-wedding party will be held in London. Mukesh Ambani has block-booked his iconic seven-star London’s Stoke Park Hotel till September. Among the many attendees, Prince Harry and former UK PM Boris Johnson are expected to join the celebrations.

The British tabloid’s source revealed, “The Ambanis don’t do things by halves, and so thought nothing of booking the entire venue for two months. The cost is chicken feed to them. Security, which is tightened, has been told to expect Boris Johnson and Tony and Cherie Blair. Prince Harry is also said to be hoping to pop in.”

4. Parineeti Chopra shares a positive mindset message

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a positive mindset message. The actress penned, "This month, I took some time to pause and reflect on life, and it has reiterated my belief: MINDSET is everything… Don’t give importance to unimportant things (or people) Dont waste a single second. Life is a ticking clock.."

Her note further read, "Find your tribe and be unafraid of throwing toxic people out of your life. Stop caring about what the world will think. Change the way you react to situations. Life is finite. It is happening now. Live it the way YOU want to live it."

5. Janhvi Kapoor shares how Sridevi inspired her to connect with audience

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor shared how her mom, Sridevi, inspired her to connect with the audience. She said, "From a very early age, I saw the effect that mom's work had on people.

Janhvi further revealed that once she asked her mom when she was a child why everyone was so crazy about the late actress.

"Not that you are a doctor, soldier, politician and not doing any social work technically for people to be so emotional about you, and she (Sridevi) said, 'Yeah, I am making them feel like I understand them, maybe escape their life and show them what a larger-than-life emotion is. I am making them laugh, entertaining them, dancing.' So there is a connection that irreplaceable and I think what I want is to connect with people that way. That's the aspiration."

