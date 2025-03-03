Bollywood Newswrap, March 3: Priyanka Chopra-backed Anuja loses at Oscars 2025, Alia Bhatt's plans on reuniting with Varun Dhawan for Dulhania 3
Priyanka Chopra-backed Anuja losing at Oscars 2025 to Alia Bhatt’s plans on reuniting with Varun Dhawan for Dulhania 3; here are the top headlines of the day. Check them out.
5 top Bollywood headlines of March 2, 2025
1. Priyanka Chopra-backed Anuja loses at Oscars 2025
Priyanka Chopra-backed American-Hindi film Anuja lost its Oscars 2025 nomination to the Dutch sci-fi film, I’m Not a Robot. The actress’ film competed with A Lien (English), I’m Not a Robot (Dutch), The Last Ranger (English and Xhosa) and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Croatian) for the prestigious honor. It was nominated under the category: Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film.
2. Alia Bhatt's plans on reuniting with Varun Dhawan for Dulhania 3
During a special meet and greet hosted for her fans, when asked about her plans to reunite with Varun Dhawan for Dulhania 3, Alia Bhatt stated, "Han par script honi chahiye na (A script should be there)."
However, fans encouraged the actress by candidly stating, "hum fans bana lenge (We fans will make it)." Pleasantly surprised by the response, the actress hyped the fans up by calling it a "fabulous idea."
3. Shraddha Kapoor’s wallpaper featuring her rumored BF Rahul Mody catches attention
During her latest outing, Shraddha Kapoor's phone wallpaper caught everyone’s attention. The lockscreen image showcased Mody hugging the actress from behind and resting his chin on her left shoulder as they posed for a mirror selfie.
4. Farhan Akhtar reacts to ZNMD 2 rumors
Reacting to the viral video featuring him with Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar shared that it was not intended as a hint for a sequel. He explained that the video was simply a result of them casually sitting together and having fun. He further reacted to the ZNMD 2 rumors, stating, "I don't know; you'll hear the women talking about it; I don't know."
5. Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee’s Khakee: The Bengal Chapter gets a release date
Neeraj Pandey’s Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee starrer Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is set to release on March 20, 2025, on Netflix. The crime-thriller is the sequel to 2022-released, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.
