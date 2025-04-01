Did Arjun Kapoor hint at Ki & Ka sequel on 9th year anniversary of Kareena Kapoor starrer? Don’t miss the fun chat between them

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to celebrate the 9th anniversary of his 2016 film Ki & Ka co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor also sparked rumors about a potential sequel. In a fun and lively chat between exchange between their characters, the duo hinted at revisiting their characters, leaving fans excited about the possibility of a follow-up.

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a post that read, "Siri, Alexa, ChatGPT… sab aaye, par ‘Ka’ ka koi replacement nahi mila! ‘Ki & Ka 2’ ke baare mein kya khayal hai?." The chat video has fans buzzing with excitement. In the video, Ki & Ka can be seen chatting, with Ki asking if Ka can still run a house like a pro, and Ka revealing that he has a secret weapon.

Fans were quick to react to the post. One comment read, "Still one of my fav movies... always ready for Ki & Ka 2." Another fan wrote, "We want more of Ki & Ka." One fan praised Arjun, commenting, "A Ki & Ka 2 should definitely happen. It's one of your best, @arjunkapoor, and we need more stories like these."

The original Ki & Ka was a unique romantic drama directed by R. Balki, exploring unconventional gender roles in marriage. Arjun Kapoor played Kabir, a man who defies societal expectations by opting to stay at home and manage the household while his wife, Kia (played by Kareena Kapoor Khan), pursues a successful career.

The film delved into the dynamics of their relationship, highlighting themes of equality, stereotypes, and personal choice, all while maintaining a lighthearted and humorous tone.

With its fresh take on gender roles and strong performances from the lead actors, Ki & Ka quickly became a talking point, resonating with many viewers. Now, nine years later, could a sequel be in the works? Only time will tell!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan last shared screen space in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The duo won the hearts of their fans with their performances. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. It went on to become a box office hit.

