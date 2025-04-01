Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan should’ve been in Laal Singh Chaddha, says Mansoor Khan; ‘And I’d not take Kareena Kapoor…’

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which had high expectations at the box office, failed to perform well. Khan admitted that he overdid his role and took full responsibility for the film's failure. Recently, filmmaker Mansoor Khan shared his thoughts on the movie, stating that Junaid Khan would have been a better choice for the role. He added, "There was a certain innocence that even the best actors can’t craft."

At one point, the makers had considered Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, for the role. In an interview with SCREEN, when asked whether Junaid would have been a better choice for Laal Singh Chaddha, filmmaker Mansoor Khan revealed that Aamir had invited him to watch Junaid’s screen test, and he was highly impressed with his performance.

He acknowledged that, despite being only 28 years old, the Loveyapa actor possessed a rare innocence that even the finest actors could not replicate. He believed that emotional connection mattered more than acting prowess. When he suggested that Junaid should be cast in the film, the producers at Sony and the director were surprised.

He also mentioned that he wouldn’t have chosen Kareena Kapoor for the project and dismissed concerns about the film’s market appeal, calling such worries 'unfounded.'

When asked whether he also felt that Aamir Khan had pitched the younger version of his character too high in Laal Singh Chaddha, the filmmaker responded with laughter, stating that he actually believed Aamir had misjudged the elder version instead.

Expressing surprise that Aamir referred to the younger portrayal, he recalled watching the film’s first trial and immediately questioning Aamir’s choices. He explained that Aamir often invites close associates to early screenings for feedback and, unfortunately, tends to ask him first.

During that screening, he told Aamir that he had exaggerated the mannerisms unnecessarily, making them too similar to his character in PK.

He acknowledged that Aamir later recognized this flaw and even held a "failure party" after the film’s release, taking full responsibility for its shortcomings. While praising the screenplay adaptation of Forrest Gump, he candidly stated that he questioned who had advised Aamir on the mannerisms.

He revealed that it wasn’t the director, Advait Chandan, and asserted that had he been in charge, he wouldn’t have allowed Aamir to approach the character that way. According to him, this singular misstep disrupted the film’s tone, making every scene feel disconnected.