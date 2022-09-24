EXCLUSIVE: Juhi Chawla says star kids like Varun Dhawan, Suhana Khan 'work really hard'

During the interview, Juhi spoke about Kiara Advani, who is the daughter of her childhood friend, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and filmmaker David Dhawan’s son Varun Dhawan . She said, “Suhana and all have also grown up in front of us. It’s amazing to see them. Not just Suhana, there are so many of them. When I first shot with David ji in Swarg (1990), they (David’s sons actor Varun and director Rohit Dhawan) were kids. Now they have all become movie stars, so it’s just wonderful to see how talented they are.”

Juhi Chawla , who made her OTT debut with Prime Video’s thriller show Hush Hush, has been a part of the entertainment industry for close to four decades now. Over the years, she has worked with a number of actors and filmmakers and even seen their kids grow up to enter the industry. Meanwhile, in an exclusive nterview with Pinkvilla, Juhi addressed seeing the kids grow up to be movie stars and also added that they work hard, just like others.

The actor added that she likes how these star kids don’t take things for granted just because of their privilege. “All of them really work hard. None of them takes it lightly that I am a star kid so I’ll just arrive on sets and things will happen. A lot of them really work hard. It’s beautiful. But I can never say who is my favourite. All these kids I have seen growing up.”

Varun Dhawan made his film debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012 and has gone on to work in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and October, earning both box office success and critical acclaim. Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. He has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty like Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon.

On the other hand, Suhana has officially started working on her first Bollywood film. Roped in for Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix project The Archies, she will be seen debuting alongside late Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda.

Talking about Hush Hush, the Tanuja Chandra show also stars Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, and Ayesha Jhulka. It began streaming on September 22.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan gives 'dating advise' to daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan