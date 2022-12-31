First Look of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal out on Dec 31; Leaked Manali shoot to clean-shave look- 10 things to know

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a gangster drama that features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. While the fans eagerly look forward to 2023 to watch the film soon in theatres, the makers of the film have decided to give a special New Year gift to the fans. The makers on Saturday informed fans that they will be unveiling the first look of the film on December 31.

10 developments to know about the film. 1. Parineeti Chopra reveals why she rejected Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Did you know that Parineeti Chopra was roped in for the film Animal before Rashmika Mandanna? However, later Parineeti opted to move out of the film and Rashmika became the lead actor in the film. In an interview with India Today this October, Parineeti said, "These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you." 2. Triptii Dimri feels 'excited' to work with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal Triptii Dimri, who was recently seen in the film Qala, shared her experiences working on the sets of Animal. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Qala actor said in November, "I haven't started shooting yet. I'm going to be shooting soon for the film. I'm very very excited. I have always been a fan of Ranbir Kapoor and his work. I feel he is a brilliant actor and yeah I look at it as an opportunity to learn. I think there'll be so much for me to learn from an actor like him."

3. Rashmika Mandanna used to check with Ranbir Kapoor if she did well on the Animal set Rashmika Mandanna recently shared that she used to ask Ranbir Kapoor whether she performed well on the sets of Animal. In a conversation with The Indian Express in October this year, Rashmika said, "When you work with them, you realize how they're so in sync. Because I believe that Ranbir is a director's actor and so am I. Our captain is Sandeep sir and he's perfect. But at the same time, Sandeep sir is so open with his actors that he tells us, 'You figure it out.' He asks us, 'Do you have some instance that I can put in this montage or in the scene, or if there's any eye shift or look or anything?' He comes and asks us after the scene if we're ok if we found the scene ok. Then I go to RK and ask him if he feels I did well." 4. Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor sport a clean-shaven look from Animal sets Recently, a picture from the sets of Animal went viral on social media wherein Ranbir and Anil Kapoor were spotted sporting a clean-shaven look in all-black attire. This picture took social media by storm and their look was loved by many. 5. Ranbir Kapoor on playing a grey character in Animal Throwing light on his character in the film Animal, Ranbir shared with Mid-Day that he will be seen as a ruthless gangster in Animal while Anil Kapoor will be seen playing his domineering father. Prior to this statement, Ranbir told Pinkvilla, "In fact, I am doing Sandeep Vanga's Animal. It's quite a shocking character and has got a lot of grey shades to it." 6. Anil Kapoor on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal Apart from Ranbir and Rashmika, this film will also feature veteran actor Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Speaking to Mid-Day in July this year, Anil Kapoor said, "Ranbir is a talented, hard-working actor who can portray the finer nuances of every role effectively. I am working with the younger generation — Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, Aditya Roy Kapur in Captain, Ranbir in Animal, and Harshvarrdhan in Bindra. It's one of the best phases for me." 7. Bobby Deol on working in Animal Speaking to Pinkvilla in July this year, Bobby talked about his projects and said, "Animal has already been announced and I am doing it with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. I am really looking forward to working with him. He is a great director and working with Ranbir (Kapoor) for the first time and Anil (Kapoor) again."

8. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are spotted in ethnic wear as they shoot in Manali In April this year, a video went viral on social media wherein Rashmika and Ranbir were spotted wearing ethnic attires in Manali while they were busy shooting for Animal. Ranbir looked dapped in a white kurta-pyjama, while Rashmika was seen in a cream-colored saree. 9. Is Animal a proper commercial entertainer? Film producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani opened about the film Animal. Speaking to Pinkvilla in May, Bhushan said, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal is the perfect pitch for big screen entertainment. It's a very interesting script and has got all the elements for a big screen watch – heroism, music, entry, interval block, father emotion, mother emotion, scale, and action. Sandeep Reddy Vanga understands the sensibility of Hindi-speaking audiences since he comes from the South. Their sensibility is in sync with the kind of films we made in the 1970s and 80s. The South industry is just repackaging those films and making them on a big scale, something that we are not doing here."