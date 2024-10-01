7 military movies on Netflix that will invoke patriotism and ‘Fighter’ spirit in you

The military movies made in Bollywood always have a hard-hitting impact on every cine-goer. These cinematic efforts make us realize the amount of sacrifices our defense forces make to ensure the nation’s safety. If you’re looking for movies that would not only invoke patriotism in you but also keep you on the edge of your seat, here’s a list of films that are available on Netflix for you to watch on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti tomorrow with your loved ones.

7 military movies available on Netflix for your perfect watch

1. Lakshya

Topping the list has to be Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan’s ever-so-loved and iconic Lakshya. The moving storyline, complemented by a hard-hitting performance, is a must-watch. The coming-of-age film narrates the story of a spoiled and aimless brat, Karan Shergill. He decides to join the Indian Army just because his friends were doing so. After joining the army, the rigorous training and posting in Kargil transform him into a wise and mature individual.

The memorable musical album and relatable storyline boast of Akhtar's directorial prowess as well.

2. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Up next on the list is the 2020-released film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, led by Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the biopic drama is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, one of the first women to fly in a combat zone. An inspiring story beautifully portrayed by Janhvi, and she rightly received praise for bringing depth and authenticity to her character.

The film also highlights societal norms and the challenges faced by a girl in a male-dominated field. Nevertheless, the unwavering support of Gunjan's family, particularly her father, is a heartwarming tale to watch.





3. Fighter

The second movie of 2024, Fighter, is directed by Siddharth Anand. This aerial-war drama features a stellar cast, including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, among others. Packed with action, this film promises to deliver an exhilarating experience as you watch your favorite stars portray elite combat pilots battling against Pakistani foes. With powerful dialogues and grand cinematic moments, the film is bound to stir feelings of patriotism within you.

4. Anek

After working on acclaimed movies like Thappad, Article 15, and Mulk, Anubhav Sinha treated his fans with Anek. The 2022-released film is carried by the ever-so-versatile and talented Ayushmann Khurrana on his shoulders. The film touches upon a pertinent topic, showing how the people of Northeast India are often subjected to racial abuse and their constant fight to prove that they're as much a part of India.

This one is not your regular film high on emotions or jingoism. Nevertheless, it says what it has to with authentic narration. It is worth applauding how Sinha considered Northeastern actors for their roles that add another layer to realism in the film.



5. Article 370

After Uri: The Surgical Strike, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar collaborated on Article 370. The action-thriller is an earnest attempt to show the nuances of events that led to the nullification of Article 370, which granted the state of J&K a special status. This has remained a topic of debate since 1947.

In case you've been somebody who never understood the significance of the existence and abrogation of this article, this movie will serve as a master class for you.

6. Phantom

Are you a fan of Kabir Khan's films? If yes, then Phantom is one of the films that you will enjoy to the core. The action-thriller narrates the story of a wronged Indian Army officer, Saif Ali Khan's Daniyal Khan, and Katrina Kaif as Nawaz Mistry. Based on S Hussain Zaidi's book Mumbai Avengers, this film deals with the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks and how one person is unofficially employed to do away with the four masterminds of the attacks.

It blends fact with fiction and tries to put across a believable deal. Furthermore, the infectious music of the film will also give you a full dose of entertainment.





7. Madras Café

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the 2013-released Madras Café is another brilliant cinematic experience that will keep you hooked. The movie, led by John Abraham, is a thriller set against the backdrop of Sri Lanka during the civil war and explores how this unpleasant chapter and its socio-political aftermath led to the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. The movie narrates the story with slight changes, keeping the sensitivity of the topic in mind. The intriguing storytelling of Sircar keeps one on the edge of their seat.

Out of the plethora of choices available in the genre, these were some of the handpicked movies that are available on Netflix. Which one of these have you watched and is your favorite? Do let us know in the comments section.

